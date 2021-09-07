Wells Fargo Returns as Presenting Sponsor for 2021 Leadership Institute

The Institute, now in its 21st year, is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future work force within corporate America

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wells Fargo will once again serve as the presenting sponsor for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Leadership Institute, the organization’s signature professional development program, TMCF announced today.

The 2021 Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo will take place virtually on October 18-21. The Institute, now in its 21st year, is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future work force within corporate America. The conference hosts over 400 HBCU students annually and provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while helping participants make connections to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

“HBCU students are the heart of TMCF, and the Leadership Institute is an important, community-building event for them,” said Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams. “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Wells Fargo to build upon our commitment to our students, providing them with opportunities for learning, networking, and collaborations.”

One of the highlights of the Institute is the recruitment fair where major companies and government agencies identify top talent and offer jobs, internships and continuing education opportunities. Six hundred program representatives are expected to participate in the Institute this year.

Through dedicated programming to prepare students for economic mobility and intentionally diversifying the future work force within corporate America, TMCF and Wells Fargo are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating both long-term impact and sustainable outcomes with underrepresented groups.

“Wells Fargo is delighted to continue to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund by sponsoring the Leadership Institute for the ninth consecutive year,” said Rob Engel, head of Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking at Wells Fargo and TMCF board member. “Wells Fargo is committed to advancing a more equitable future for our communities and to advancing pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students. We look forward to another strong lineup of opportunities for HBCU students at this year’s Leadership Institute.”

To learn more about the 2021 Leadership Institute presented by Wells Fargo, please visit www.tmcf.org/LI.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

