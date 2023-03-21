York, Pa., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellSpan Health will be expanding access to a critical behavioral health need — crisis services — in York and Adams County in April, to better serve these communities in commitment to the health system’s mission of lifelong wellness.

With the expansion of these services, WellSpan will employ an innovative strategy that utilizes mobile crisis care. When a community member calls the WellSpan Crisis Services telephone line, they will be routed to counselors to help determine if a patient should see a WellSpan counselor in an outpatient setting or go to the Emergency Department.

“We are excited to expand crisis services to serve the residents of both York and Adams Counties and help those in need of mental health assistance,” said Dr. Shannon Gordon, vice president, WellSpan Behavioral Health. “We believe this expansion will allow us to provide more personalized care to patients in the community, and in a more timely and efficient manner.”

WellSpan’s mobile crisis counselors will respond directly to patients where they are located, including schools and personal homes. This will benefit both Emergency Departments as well as the patient who will receive more timely and personalized care in an outpatient environment.

“Our experience is that 80% of people who contact WellSpan when they are having a mental health or substance use crisis do not need emergency department care and can get better faster when they are served in community, not hospital, settings,” said Dr. Gordon. “We are excited to expand our ability to provide personalized care and support to residents of York and Adams County in this new way.”

WellSpan Health and TrueNorth Wellness Services both currently provide crisis services in York and Adams Counties. Beginning April 1, WellSpan will be the sole provider of these services.

Crisis Services provides emergency support for a variety of issues, including depression, stress, anxiety, abuse, grief, substance use, thoughts of hurting oneself or others, and anger or frustration.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the WellSpan Crisis Services line at (717) 851-5320 or (800) 673-2496. WellSpan’s crisis support services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

For more information on behavioral health services offered by WellSpan, visit WellSpanPhilhaven.org.

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151 RCoyle@WellSpan.org