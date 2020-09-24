Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WellSpan Health, Air Methods announce launch of WellFlight air ambulance

WellSpan Health, Air Methods announce launch of WellFlight air ambulance

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

YORK, Pa., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellSpan Health, an integrated health system that serves the communities of central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland and Air Methods, a leading air medical service in the U.S., have jointly launched a new medical helicopter service. The initiative is aimed at improving access to emergency air transport services for the most critically injured or sick patients.

The new helicopter, called WellFlight, is branded with WellSpan’s logo and trademark blue and gold colors. It primarily operates in Adams, Franklin, and York counties. WellFlight operates with seasoned pilots and a licensed medical flight nurse and paramedic from Air Methods on board, keeping high-quality care and patient safety the top priority.

“As a trusted partner in our community, and when seconds count, WellFlight will be able to transport patients to and from our acute care hospitals, including our Level 1 Regional Resource Trauma Center at WellSpan York Hospital,” explained Victoria Diamond, senior vice president for the central region of WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan York Hospital. “Our community deserves the very best, and with WellFlight, we know we can continue the tradition of keeping our patients a healthy step ahead.”

“We are excited to bring our commitment to professional emergency air medical services to the region by partnering with WellSpan Health,” explained Aidan O’Connor, Jr., Air Methods director of sales, northeast region. “Our organization has the experience to seamlessly integrate this service into the network of WellSpan hospitals to provide a lasting impact for these communities. Our aircraft, pilots, and medical flight crews make it possible for residents to get access to the care they need as quickly as possible. This has a tremendous impact in rural areas, where a ground ambulance can take more than hour to reach a patient.”

To learn more about WellSpan Health’s six acute care hospital emergency departments, visit https://www.wellspan.org/offices-locations/emergency-departments.

To learn more about Air Methods, visit www.airmethods.com.

 

###

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health is an integrated health system that serves the communities of central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. The organization includes a clinically integrated network of approximately 2,600 physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs), including more than 1,600 employed physicians and APPs; a regional behavioral health organization; a home care organization; eight respected hospitals; approximately 20,000 employees; and more than 200 patient care locations. WellSpan is a charitable, mission-driven organization, committed to exceptional care for all, lifelong wellness and healthy communities. Visit www.WellSpan.org. 

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Media Contact:

Ryan Coyle

Manager, WellSpan Communications

(908) 319-2450

[email protected]

                                                                                                               

Doug Flanders

Director of Communications

Air Methods

[email protected] 

CONTACT: Matt Pera
Amendola Communications for Air Methods
(219) 628-0258
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.