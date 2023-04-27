WellSpan Health WellSpan Health’s ESG report.

York, Pa., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellSpan Health has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report showcasing the health system’s priorities and progress toward creating a long-term sustainable future, advancing inclusive culture, and improving community health.

“In health care, we see every day how environmental and societal factors create additional health threats. At WellSpan, we are committed to identifying and addressing those head on as part of our overall commitment to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president & CEO, WellSpan Health.

Environmental Impact

In 2022, WellSpan launched its Path to 2030 sustainability strategy to elevate sustainable best practices across the system in support of its vision to be “A Trusted Partner, Reimagining Healthcare, Inspiring Health”. Sustainability priorities are now integrated into strategy, culture, and operations, including:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by the end of the decade,

Reducing energy and chemical use,

Greening of clinical operations, and

Sourcing locally.

Employee Engagement and Wellbeing

WellSpan prioritizes employee safety and well-being, communication, engagement, and growth. In 2022, WellSpan expanded the following employee benefits:

Fertility treatment,

Adoption benefits,

Enhanced vision coverage, and

Market leader in terms of coverage quality, cost and breadth of coverage.

WellSpan also supported more than 1,400 team members by investing more than $4 million into continued education opportunities within fiscal year 2022.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Fostering an inclusive team member culture, WellSpan has placed a priority on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, committees, mentorships, trainings and resources to improve inclusion so everyone can thrive. Some of the standout programs and initiatives include:

Inclusion Champions Program for team members to aid in speaking up and calling our bias,

Growing diversity in the organization’s leadership team, and

Black Men in White Coats Youth Summit, the first of its kind to be held in Pennsylvania.

Access To Care

WellSpan recognizes that access to affordable, quality care can be challenging for many. That is why the organization is also advancing equitable care for all by addressing these critical factors:

Affordability and cost transparency,

Innovative partnerships that expand clinical capabilities, and

Growing digital access.

As outlined in the 2022 Community Benefit Report, WellSpan Health has provided more than $312.8 million into the community in fiscal year 2022 through charity care, community programs and outreach, unreimbursed Medicaid costs and supplemental medical, dental and pharmaceutical support services.

“We are proud of our accomplishments yet humbled by the enormity of the challenges and opportunities facing the healthcare industry, our communities, and our world,” said Gapstur. “We are dedicated to this work for the long term, knowing that ESG progress is a journey of continuous improvement.”

To read WellSpan’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report and learn more about WellSpan’s efforts in the community, visit WellSpan.org/about/WellSpan-In-The-Community.

