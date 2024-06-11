Program to develop a local pipeline of nursing professionals to address the nationwide shortage

York, Pa., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellSpan Health and Jersey College, an accredited post-secondary institution specializing in nursing education, have received regulatory approval to establish a school of nursing that will offer an associate degree in nursing program in York County. The affiliation is being established to address the national nursing shortage locally and provide a more coordinated, well-rounded approach along with WellSpan’s other school of nursing partners.

“As WellSpan continues to reimagine the face of healthcare, we remain actively committed to our workforce and narrowing the nursing shortage in our communities to solidify a talented, sustainable nursing workforce,” said Kasey Paulus, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, WellSpan Health. “Through our collaboration with Jersey College, it furthers our commitment to support the development of nursing professionals by bringing a broader suite of opportunities to South Central Pennsylvania through a non-traditional, stackable credentialing approach and track toward a bachelor’s degree in nursing.”

The school’s inaugural class will start on August 26. The campus location, situated at 1409 Williams Road in York, will include spacious classrooms, collaboration areas, a skills lab, as well as a student lounge for nursing students. In addition to the Williams Road location, the WellSpan York Hospital campus will be home to the initial clinical site for the school, with the ability to utilize all WellSpan Health facilities throughout the learning experience.

The collaborative program will include the benefits of hospital-based diploma programs while also presenting a unique, non-traditional model and professional track to support early career individuals pursuing a path in nursing as well as well-educated professionals seeking a career change through a program in as little as 2 years. The program anticipates providing qualified individuals with a learning opportunity which combines direct clinical experience at WellSpan Health facilities while earning an associate degree in nursing. Following graduation from the program, individuals will be encouraged to advance their career by pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

“We are excited to enter into this strategic alliance with WellSpan Health to bring our devotion to nursing education and excellence to communities across central Pennsylvania,” said Greg Karzhevsky, Chancellor, Jersey College. “Our shared vision, complimented by Jersey College’s unique hospital-based professional nursing program and model, will produce an extraordinary development experience while embodying our lifelong learning philosophy for nursing professionals that Pennsylvanians deserve. We look forward to an amazing relationship with WellSpan Health for many years to come!”

Jersey College has numerous similar strategic alliances with other healthcare systems and currently has 16 campuses throughout Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey and Tennessee. 13 of the campuses are hospital-based professional nursing programs.

With 30 to 50 students per nursing cohort and three nursing cohorts per year in the planned school, dozens of nursing professionals can earn degrees locally through the expansive program. Individuals interested in enrolling in the program can visit www.JerseyCollege.edu/WellSpan. WellSpan and non-WellSpan team members alike are eligible for tuition assistance opportunities for those who qualify.

For details on WellSpan’s six acute care hospitals across South Central Pennsylvania, visit www.WellSpan.org.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health’s vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers is dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest.

About Jersey College

Jersey College was established in 2003 with the goal of offering nursing education for the adult professional. Jersey College currently enrolls more than 3,300 nursing students across its 16 campuses located throughout New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. The school of nursing at Jersey College offers both Practical and Professional nursing programs that allow an individual to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or a Registered Nurse. The nursing programs have been designed to support the adult student in accomplishing their educational and professional goals, and to foster the diversification of the nursing workforce to better serve the area’s multicultural communities. Jersey College has graduated over 10,500 nurses into the communities surrounding their campuses and is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education.

