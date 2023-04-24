Six WellSpan surgeons receive robotic Master Surgeon designation

York, Pa., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellSpan York Hospital is among an elite group of robotic-assisted surgical centers in Pennsylvania, having achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery from Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), a nonprofit patient safety organization. It is the first healthcare facility in South Central Pennsylvania to attain this prestigious accreditation. Robotic surgery spans multiple specialties, including gynecology, gynecologic oncology, urology, urogynecology, bariatric, thoracic, colorectal, and general surgery.

“Earning this accreditation signifies our commitment to excellence and to providing high quality, safe and effective surgical care that matches the skills of our expert clinicians,” says Victoria Diamond, senior vice president, WellSpan Health Central Region, and president, WellSpan York Hospital. “SRC thoroughly reviewed our surgical outcomes data, medical records and internal processes to confirm what we’ve always known: that the surgical teams behind the medical devices are the very best at what they do.”

SRC accredits top facilities, surgeons, and medical professionals worldwide. Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures emphasizing patient education and continuous quality assessment. Inspectors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

“We’re proud to recognize WellSpan York Hospital for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, chief executive officer of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in this specialty and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

In addition to WellSpan York Hospital achieving the Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery accreditation, six surgeons at the hospital have gone above and beyond to achieve the designation of Master Surgeon in Robotic Surgery from SRC.

Dr. Faiz Shariff specializes in robotic bariatric surgery, Dr. Ricardo Patton Po and Dr. Benjamin Vabi in colorectal surgery, Dr. Carlos Roberts and Dr. Eav Lim in gynecologic surgery and Dr. Scott Tiedebohl in thoracic surgery.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our surgical team and robotic surgeons for achieving this accreditation,” said Dr. Tony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive at WellSpan Health. “It ensures that our teams are all aligned in our mission to provide the best outcomes for our patients as they are seeking access to high quality healthcare from top surgical providers right here in South Central Pennsylvania.”

WellSpan York Hospital has 21 surgeons across eight specialties with four high-tech robots. The team has been performing robotic surgeries for over 15 years and more than 10,000 patients have had this type of surgery with the da Vinci robot since 2008.

Because it is minimally invasive, robotic surgery is done through tiny incisions. Visualization allows surgeons to perform many types of complex procedures with precision, flexibility, and control. This reduces the risk of complications. Patients recover more quickly and have less post-operative pain that gets them back to function or physical activity more quickly.

For more information on WellSpan’s robotic surgery program, visit https://www.wellspan.org/programs/surgery/davinci-robotic-surgery/.

