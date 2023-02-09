WellSpan York Hospital live case demonstration Dr. Rhian Davies, WellSpan intervention cardiologist, performing complicated chronic total occlusion (CTO) at WellSpan York Hospital, one of the top cardiac care hospitals in the country

Group photo following live case demonstration WellSpan York Hospital and Dr. Rhian Davies host female interventional cardiologists from across the globe for women’s heart health leadership event

York, Pa., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top female doctors joined WellSpan’s Dr. Rhian Davies in York earlier today to discuss women’s heart health and participate in three live case demonstrations that were live streamed to additional cardiologists attending across the globe. The event centered on the growing role of female interventional cardiologists in performing complicated procedures. Davies is known for her expertise in performing complicated chronic total occlusions (CTO) at WellSpan York Hospital, one of the top cardiac care hospitals in the country. The event was held at the hospital, and presented by Asahi Intecc, among other partners.

“It’s an honor to be able to share this platform with so many remarkable women in interventional cardiology as we forge a path in what has traditionally been known to be a male-dominated field of medicine,” said Davies. “At WellSpan York Hospital we are pioneering advances in cardiac care and it’s exciting to be sharing that knowledge with institutions around the world.”

Cardiologists in attendance also spent time yesterday in a wire training course known as “Build A Wire”. During the training course, individuals learned about the components of an Asahi Sion Wire and the assembly process. Other events included targeted discussions on innovations in imaging capabilities as well as tools geared specifically to female cardiologists use in procedures to protect from radiation as well as orthopedic injury.

The live case demonstrations held at the hospital involved patients who are experiencing a blockage in their artery. The artery has been occluded or obstructed for more than three months, characterized as a chronic total occlusion. In addition to those at the hospital, dozens of doctors witnessed the live case virtually across the globe, including attendees in Bahrain, Japan, Poland, Demark and the United Kingdom.

“Our colleagues in the industry have long known WellSpan to be a destination for cardiac care, and word is quickly spreading to patients of the innovative heart and vascular procedures we perform here,” explained Dr. James Harvey, vice president and chief medical officer of the heart & vascular service line, WellSpan Health. “This event is another example of how WellSpan is leading the way in advanced cardiac care. We’re proud to bring this level of expertise to the communities we serve across South Central Pennsylvania so that our patients can stay close to home for high quality care.”

WellSpan York Hospital is among the top hospitals in the country, based on the volume of chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions, performing approximately 250 annually with referrals from up and down the East Coast.

To learn more about WellSpan's heart & vascular services, visit www.WellSpan.org/Heart.

To learn more about Asahi Intecc, visit https://asahi-inteccusa-medical.com/.

WellSpan York Hospital live case demonstration

Group photo following live case demonstration

