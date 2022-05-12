WellSpark Health Launches SparkSocial Group Coaching

SparkSocial helps to improve employee wellbeing with supportive group coaching experiences

FARMINGTON, CT, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WellSpark Health, a leading wellbeing, disease prevention and management company, today announced the launch of SparkSocial Group Coaching, its new wellbeing solution that offers employees a sense of community, peer support, social accountability, and shared experiences. The solution is designed to work as an alternative to, or in conjunction with, individual coaching and other wellbeing programs.

“With SparkSocial Group Coaching, we’re providing employees with an experience that empowers them to take action toward wellbeing in all aspects of their lives,” said Roberta Wachtelhausen, President of WellSpark Health. “Not everyone is ready for individual coaching and are more comfortable in a group. The benefits of engaging with peers who may be facing similar challenges in their lives are invaluable and can provide employees with the tools they need to make lasting change.”

Facilitated by one of WellSpark’s Nurse Wellness Coaches or Health Coach Educators, SparkSocial keeps groups small enough to ensure coaches can effectively influence unique lifestyle changes that will help make an impact. Participating employees are encouraged to engage in meaningful conversation with each other and, at the end of every session, commit to taking action.

WellSpark’s technological capabilities and overall program flexibility allow health coaches to create customized experiences and connect with participants in the way that makes the most sense for them – whether it be virtual, in-person, or through a hybrid model.

“Every program is aligned to measurable outcomes from WellSpark’s life-dimensional wellbeing assessment, and coaches follow up with participants one-on-one between sessions to encourage forward progress,” continued Wachtelhausen. “If an individual employee or group wishes to customize the program to address their specific situation, we can amend each experience to better suit the individual and drive more meaningful results.”

Participants can select from one of WellSpark’s pre-developed SparkSocial programs – like Navigating Burnout, Supportive Weight Management, and Living Well with Chronic Disease – or customize a program based on the needs of a workforce. Additional focus areas include:

Navigating Compassion Fatigue

Living Well with Chronic Disease (ex. Diabetes, COPD, Hypertension, Heart Disease)

Balancing Work and Life Demands

Psychological Safety for People Managers

Wellbeing Best Practices for Leaders

Improving Financial Wellbeing

These programs are uniquely designed for participants to connect with their coaches and SparkSocial’s content through a variety of methods, including:

Secure text and email

Video or onsite sessions

Podcasts

Short Assessments and learning questions

Daily practices

On-demand learning (watch, listen, read)

