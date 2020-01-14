Breaking News
Wencor Announces Exclusive Partnership With Rexnord Aerospace

Peachtree City, Ga, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wencor and Rexnord Aerospace recently announced the extension of their exclusive global agreement;  Wencor will continue to distribute Rexnord Aerospace seals and bearings to the commercial aviation aftermarket through April of 2024. 

“Rexnord has enjoyed a strategic partnership with Wencor for over a decade which has proven to be value-added in servicing the growing needs of the aerospace aftermarket.  We are pleased to continue our joint efforts in supporting our mutual customers with the highest quality of engineered solutions with improved service and availability,” said Rexnord Aerospace Vice President and General Manager Jamie Quilter.

“Wencor is excited to continue our partnership with Rexnord.  This extension allows us to enhance our high level of service for our mutual customers as we grow the aftermarket on Rexnord’s behalf,” said Wencor Chief Executive Officer Chris Curtis.

Wencor and Rexnord have worked closely together for over twelve years to ensure the highest quality products are available to meet performance and availability expectations.

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Flight Line Products, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings, and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com.

About Rexnord Aerospace

For over 60 years, Rexnord has provided quality bearings, seals, gears and electrical components used in the aerospace industry all over the world. As the premier leader in the supply of highly engineered specialty bearings and mechanical seals, Rexnord products can be found in every aspect of the aerospace industry, from engine systems and flight controls, to landing gear and aircraft structures. Whether it’s the rudder of a plane or a landing gear, Rexnord Aerospace products help guarantee a smooth operation.

Wencor will provide increased availability and customer intimacy as both companies work together on innovative solutions that deliver value and quality to customers in the ever changing aerospace market.  

