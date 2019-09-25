Wencor Group and GMF AeroAsia announce the signature of a Materials Solutions Cooperation Agreement

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wencor Group (Wencor) and PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk. (GMF) have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a Total Material Solutions Program.

“This new agreement with GMF aligns with Wencor’s mission to provide engineering, program management and material services necessary for MRO facilities to effectively serve their customer base,” said Wencor CEO Chris Curtis. “We look forward to engaging with the GMF team and welcome the opportunity to help them support their customer’s needs.” 

The agreement between Wencor, a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, and GMF, a world class MRO and internationally certificated repair station, outlines the general framework for the development, adoption, and maximization of alternate parts usage, DER repairs and maintenance kits. Long-term, the program will result in greater cost savings and more efficient business practices that will enhance the bottom line and process flow for GMF, its subsidiary and affiliated company’s operations.

“Wencor has been one of  our close partners for more than 10 years with on-site consignment and component maintenance and repair kitting services,” said GMF CEO Tazar Marta Kurniawan. “This cooperation agreement signals an important step in GMF’s strategic transformation towards market leadership in the Asia Pacific. Through this collaboration, we hope to aim to develop our capability of manufacturing PMA parts and enhance the usage of PMA parts. We look forward to working closely with Wencor to jointly find ways to reduce aircraft maintenance costs and improve reliability.”

CONTACT:
Christopher B. Curtis
Chief Executive Officer
770-626-3607
[email protected]

