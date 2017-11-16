Breaking News
Home / Top News / WENDEL :André François-Poncet appointed Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board as of January 1, 2018

WENDEL :André François-Poncet appointed Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board as of January 1, 2018

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

André François-Poncet appointed Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board as of January 1, 2018

The Supervisory Board, chaired by François de Wendel, was convened today and appointed André François-Poncet as a member and Chairman of the Executive Board of Wendel as of January 1, 2018. André François-Poncet will then take over from Frédéric Lemoine, who remains Chairman of the Executive Board until December 31, 2017.

As of January 1, 2018, Wendel’s Executive Board will consist of André François-Poncet, Chairman, and Bernard Gautier, member since 2005.

About André François-Poncet

André François-Poncet graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Harvard Business School. He began his career in 1984 at Morgan Stanley in New York and then worked in London and Paris, where he was in charge of opening Morgan Stanley’s French office. After a 16-year career at Morgan Stanley, he joined BC Partners in 2000 (Paris and London) as Managing Partner, where he remained until December 2014 before becoming Senior Advisor until December 2015. He has been a member of the Board of AXA since December 2016.

 

Agenda

11/30/2017

2017 Investor Day / Publication of NAV and trading update (pre-market release).

03/22/2018

2017 full-year earnings/ Publication of NAV (pre-market release)

05/17/2018

2018 Shareholders’ Meeting / Publication of NAV and trading update (before Shareholders’ Meeting)

09/06/2018

H1 2018 earnings / Publication of NAV (pre-market release).

11/29/2018

2018 Investor Day / Publication of NAV and trading update (pre-market release).

 About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests internationally, in companies that are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Saint-Gobain, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Allied Universal. Wendel plays an active role as industry shareholder in these companies. It implements long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. Through Oranje-Nassau Développement, which brings together opportunities for investment in growth, diversification and innovation, Wendel is also a shareholder of exceet in Germany, Mecatherm in France, Nippon Oil Pump in Japan, Saham Group, SGI Africa and Tsebo in Africa, and CSP Technologies in the United States.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB-, stable outlook – Short-term: A-3 since July 7, 2014. Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information:

 

Follow-us on Twitter @WendelGroup and  @_FLemoine_

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dd7af5a-5530-4002-ba33-e7f9a1e76101

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.