WENDEL :André François-Poncet appointed Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board as of January 1, 2018

André François-Poncet appointed Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board as of January 1, 2018

The Supervisory Board, chaired by François de Wendel, was convened today and appointed André François-Poncet as a member and Chairman of the Executive Board of Wendel as of January 1, 2018. André François-Poncet will then take over from Frédéric Lemoine, who remains Chairman of the Executive Board until December 31, 2017.

As of January 1, 2018, Wendel’s Executive Board will consist of André François-Poncet, Chairman, and Bernard Gautier, member since 2005.

About André François-Poncet

André François-Poncet graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Harvard Business School. He began his career in 1984 at Morgan Stanley in New York and then worked in London and Paris, where he was in charge of opening Morgan Stanley’s French office. After a 16-year career at Morgan Stanley, he joined BC Partners in 2000 (Paris and London) as Managing Partner, where he remained until December 2014 before becoming Senior Advisor until December 2015. He has been a member of the Board of AXA since December 2016.

Agenda

11/30/2017

2017 Investor Day / Publication of NAV and trading update (pre-market release).

03/22/2018

2017 full-year earnings/ Publication of NAV (pre-market release)

05/17/2018

2018 Shareholders’ Meeting / Publication of NAV and trading update (before Shareholders’ Meeting)

09/06/2018

H1 2018 earnings / Publication of NAV (pre-market release).

11/29/2018

2018 Investor Day / Publication of NAV and trading update (pre-market release).

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests internationally, in companies that are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Saint-Gobain, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Allied Universal. Wendel plays an active role as industry shareholder in these companies. It implements long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. Through Oranje-Nassau Développement, which brings together opportunities for investment in growth, diversification and innovation, Wendel is also a shareholder of exceet in Germany, Mecatherm in France, Nippon Oil Pump in Japan, Saham Group, SGI Africa and Tsebo in Africa, and CSP Technologies in the United States.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB-, stable outlook – Short-term: A-3 since July 7, 2014. Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

