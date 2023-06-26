Rochester Park will expand Wendover’s property portfolio to Hernando County, bringing more affordable housing options to seniors on Florida’s west coast

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wendover Housing Partners, one of the Southeast’s premier multifamily housing developers, today announces it is accepting applications for residents at Rochester Park, a new senior affordable housing community opening in Brooksville, Florida.

This Hernando County community, designed for residents 55 and older, will expand Wendover’s footprint on the west coast of Florida.

Located at 1410 Candlelight Drive, Rochester Park is an 84-unit affordable community with one- and two-bedroom units. Rent will start at $885/month for one-bedroom units and $1,047/month for two-bedroom units.

Apartments will feature open floor plans with a full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island, emergency call system and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a theater room, fitness center, activity room with kitchen, computer room, library, community garden, dog walk, gazebo with seating and an outdoor grilling area.

“According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition 2023 Gap Report, there are only 23 available and affordable rental homes per 100 extremely low-income rental households in the state of Florida,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, founder and CEO of Wendover Housing Partners. “With more than half a million extremely low-income renter households in the state, addressing the need for affordable housing has become crucial. Wendover hopes to provide residents on the west coast with quality, attainable housing and a comfortable place to call home.”

Wendover currently has 3,000+ housing units under development, including Catchlight Crossings – a 1,000 unit affordable and workforce housing community in partnership with Universal Parks & Resorts.

Slocum Platts Architects designed the community. Construction is being overseen by Roger B. Kennedy Construction and is expected to be completed in August.

Click here for a downloadable rendering of Rochester Park.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast’s premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit-oriented development. Wendover’s expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company’s success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com

