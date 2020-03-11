Wendy’s Expands Partnership with GasBuddy to Promote Nationwide Launch of Breakfast Program

Breaking News
2 mins ago

GasBuddy introduces new ad formats for premium partners to capture 100% viewership of pre-drive audience

Wendy's sponsorship of GasBuddy's home page and gas Price Spread feature.

Boston, MA, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app that is used by millions of drivers to save money on gas, announced their expanded partnership with leading quick-service restaurant, Wendy’s, to promote its new, national breakfast offering.

“This an important launch for us as we expand into the morning daypart. For the first time you can now get Wendy’s breakfast at any location in the U.S.,” said Jimmy Bennett, VP of media and social at Wendy’s. “Having worked with GasBuddy before on various successful campaigns, we knew it had to be part of our marketing strategy given their audience and reach.”

Wendy’s is the first brand leveraging a full sponsorship of GasBuddy’s most viewed screens, capturing 100% viewership of the pre-drive audience as they plan out their errands for the day. This includes Wendy’s branding on GasBuddy’s home screen, as well as sponsoring the hugely popular “Price Spread”, which shows the difference between the cheapest and most expensive gas stations in your area.

“We’re delighted to be a part of the launch of Wendy’s new breakfast menu. The GasBuddy community makes over 30 million visits per month to QSR establishments and has an extremely high appetite for anything of value,” said Jordan Grossman, EVP of advertising sales at GasBuddy. “Wendy’s expansion into the morning meal time daypart provides both value and utility to our consumers as they frequently fill up in the morning and often make multiple stops for both food and fuel consumption.”

A growing number of restaurant and retail brands are working with GasBuddy to increase store visitation. Given the on-the-go nature of GasBuddy’s audience, the advertising campaigns haveproven successful at consistently driving more footfall.

To learn more about ways to work with GasBuddy, visit www.gasbuddy.com/ads.

About GasBuddy
For budget-minded drivers, GasBuddy is the travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers to save money on gas than any other. Unlike fuel retailer apps, as well as newer apps focused on fuel savings, GasBuddy covers 150,000+ gas stations in North America, giving drivers 27 ways to save on fuel. That’s why GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 90mm times – more than any other travel and navigation app focused on gas savings. GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the North American fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

