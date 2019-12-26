‘We’re all family now’: Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong

Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong for an unconventional Christmas dinner, sharing paper plates piled high with food under neon street signs.
