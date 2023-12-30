Centrist No Labels says 2024 ticket could hurt Trump as much as Biden and rejects comparisons with Jill Stein and Ralph NaderThird parties could hurt Donald Trump as much as Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, the group No Labels has claimed, insisting that its contentious effort to build a unity ticket cannot be compared to spoiler candidates of the past.“We’re not spoiling anything,” No Labels’ Jay Nixon, a lifelong Democrat who spent 30 years serving Missouri as a governor, attorney general and state senator, told the Guardian. Continue reading…
