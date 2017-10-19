Wereldhave Belgium : Trading update Q3 2017
- Increase rental income to € 37.6 mln (2016: € 37.4 mln)
- Increase occupancy rate in shopping centres (96.1%)
- Confirmation prospects: Net result from core activities per share € 5.65 – 5.75 (2016: € 5.78)
