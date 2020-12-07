Werner Driver Ivan Hernandez Wins 2020 Driving for Excellence Award

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce Werner professional driver Ivan Hernandez as the winner of the 2020 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award. Hernandez received a fully-loaded Kenworth T680 during an announcement ceremony in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Enlisting into the Army in 1998, Hernandez spent 20 honorable years in the military, including four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart after being wounded in action. During his enlistment, Hernandez was a United States Senior Advisor to the Saudi Arabian National Guard. After retiring, he attended Roadmaster Drivers School before joining Werner Enterprises.

The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award was established in 2016 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program, Kenworth and FASTPORT as part of an overall effort to curb the driver shortage and create immediate jobs for transitioning military service members. One winner is selected each year among veterans, guard members and reservists who successfully transition to the trucking industry following military service.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and to those who voted for me,” said Werner professional driver and award recipient Ivan Hernandez. “This is an incredible honor, and I’m excited to represent Team Blue in my new Kenworth.”

“There isn’t anyone more deserving of this award as Ivan,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Ivan dedicated his life to serving our nation, and he continues to serve by delivering America’s goods. He’s a great ambassador for Werner, and we all benefit from his professionalism and commitment to safety.”

“This award speaks to Ivan’s character and his work ethic,” said Vice President of Field and Government Recruiting Jim Morbach. “Ivan understands hard work, he’s a true testament of what Werner represents, and I’m honored to have him on our team.”

