Werner Enterprises Announces First Electric-Powered Truck Pilot Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is excited to announce its first electric-powered truck pilot program. The 2019 Peterbilt 579 EV Class 8 electric truck will run for a year on a dedicated account in Southern California.

“Werner continues to be at the front edge of technology, and we are committed to finding alternative ways to keep our trucks environmentally-friendly while using renewable energy,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

Werner’s first electric-powered truck is the result of a partnership with Peterbilt, Meritor and TransPower. It is the first fully collision mitigated TransPower truck and can haul up to 80,000 pounds. The truck is 100 percent electric, releases zero emissions, and requires a 5 to 10-hour charge time. The truck will operate in the Los Angeles metro area.

Funding for the tractor was provided by the California Climate Investments (CCI), the state’s climate change-fighting, cap-and-trade program. The award is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities. For more information, visit https://arb.ca.gov/caclimateinvestments.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

