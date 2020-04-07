Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WERNER ENTERPRISES ASSISTS STATE OF NEBRASKA SOURCING MEDICAL SUPPLIES AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

WERNER ENTERPRISES ASSISTS STATE OF NEBRASKA SOURCING MEDICAL SUPPLIES AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

OMAHA, Neb., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, was honored to assist the State of Nebraska in its efforts to source and deliver critical medical supplies for hospitals and public health agencies across the state in the fight against COVID-19.

Werner’s global logistics operation utilized its trusted global supplier base to secure over 500,000 protective gloves, 300,000 medical N95 face masks and 5,000 infrared thermometers.   Werner has already delivered 500,000 gloves and the first 97,000 masks. Additionally, Werner has sourced and is shipping several hundred thousand additional masks that are already being transported to the State’s distribution site in Lincoln, NE. 

“Our team has been able to purchase FDA medical supplies in the extremely competitive global marketplace and use our expertise in global shipping and U.S. customs to deliver them quickly to the State,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Once the product lands in the U.S., Werner’s fleet delivers them from the airport to the distribution site.”

“Werner is ready to help those working tirelessly against COVID-19.  Our expertise in transportation helps in situations like this, where professional drivers can play an important role in delivering life-saving supplies. We also wanted to ensure their safety by providing gloves and masks they can use.”

“It’s been an honor to work with Werner and rely on their logistics expertise,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. “We’re so fortunate to have a great partner like Werner in our backyard, and I want to say thank you very much to all the truck drivers, mechanics and office personnel at Werner Enterprises. We appreciate all you are doing. God bless you; you’re helping us meet the needs here in our state to help fight the Coronavirus.”

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President – Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
[email protected]  

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.