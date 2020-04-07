WERNER ENTERPRISES ASSISTS STATE OF NEBRASKA SOURCING MEDICAL SUPPLIES AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

OMAHA, Neb., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, was honored to assist the State of Nebraska in its efforts to source and deliver critical medical supplies for hospitals and public health agencies across the state in the fight against COVID-19.

Werner’s global logistics operation utilized its trusted global supplier base to secure over 500,000 protective gloves, 300,000 medical N95 face masks and 5,000 infrared thermometers. Werner has already delivered 500,000 gloves and the first 97,000 masks. Additionally, Werner has sourced and is shipping several hundred thousand additional masks that are already being transported to the State’s distribution site in Lincoln, NE.

“Our team has been able to purchase FDA medical supplies in the extremely competitive global marketplace and use our expertise in global shipping and U.S. customs to deliver them quickly to the State,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Once the product lands in the U.S., Werner’s fleet delivers them from the airport to the distribution site.”

“Werner is ready to help those working tirelessly against COVID-19. Our expertise in transportation helps in situations like this, where professional drivers can play an important role in delivering life-saving supplies. We also wanted to ensure their safety by providing gloves and masks they can use.”

“It’s been an honor to work with Werner and rely on their logistics expertise,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. “We’re so fortunate to have a great partner like Werner in our backyard, and I want to say thank you very much to all the truck drivers, mechanics and office personnel at Werner Enterprises. We appreciate all you are doing. God bless you; you’re helping us meet the needs here in our state to help fight the Coronavirus.”

