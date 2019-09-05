Werner Enterprises Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will host celebrations throughout the month of September at its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and at terminals nationwide in recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“Werner looks forward to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week every year as a time to join the nation in celebrating our professional drivers and recognizing them for safely keeping America moving all year,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

Werner will kick off celebrations on Thursday, Sept. 5, at its terminal in Atlanta, Georgia. Along with providing Werner’s professional drivers with complimentary meals and appreciation gifts, Werner will recognize five elite drivers who have achieved rare safety milestones of driving two, three and four million accident-free miles on Friday, Sept. 15, in a ceremony at its global headquarters. After the ceremony, a live remote broadcast of Road Dog Trucking News will air from 1-3 p.m. CDT on SiriusXM channel 146.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

