Werner Enterprises Named a 2017 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named an FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider by Food Logistics for the fourth consecutive year.

Food Logistics’ fourteenth annual list showcases the leading 100-plus software and technology providers whose technology offerings help food and beverage companies improve productivity and gain efficiency. The list includes companies whose products and services ensure efficient transportation and warehousing, minimize waste, facilitate safe operations and assure regulatory compliance.

“Werner places a high priority on our strategic investments in software and technology that help us enhance supply chain visibility for our customers, increase efficiency and advance our sustainability initiatives,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Australia. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Director of Corporate Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 2065

[email protected]