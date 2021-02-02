Werner Enterprises Named a 2021 Military Friendly® Company

Breaking News
OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be the only trucking company recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Company by VIQTORY Media. It is the fifth consecutive year Werner has received this designation.

“Serving in our country’s military is one of the most honorable things a person can do,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “At Werner, we provide further career opportunities to our service members, veterans and their families so they can continue to serve our nation by delivering goods to our stores, hospitals and families.”

This year’s annual list recognizes 69 organizations that have met or exceeded the standard in recruiting, hiring and training of veterans and military spouses. These companies have also demonstrated a commitment to having a positive brand reputation in the military community. Participants were evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.

As a military-ready employer, Werner is proud to say that military veterans and veteran spouses comprise approximately 20 percent of its workforce. Werner has hired more than 23,000 veterans since 2010. The 2021 Military Friendly® Companies list is available in alphabetical order online.

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

