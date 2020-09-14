Werner Enterprises Named a 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to announce its designation as a 2021 Military Friendly® Gold Employer, marking the sixth consecutive year Werner has received the Military Friendly® Employer designation. This list includes 240 Military Friendly® Employers who have exceeded expectations and provided the best opportunities and services for veterans and their spouses.

“Our efforts in assisting our nation’s heroes have always been very important,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Becoming a professional driver is a great way to continue serving your nation. The support and programs we offer veterans and active military help ease their transition into the next phase of their career as an office associate or professional driver.”

The annual Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research. The research is compiled using public data sources from thousands of employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating organizations.

The Military Friendly® Employers list includes Top 10, Gold, Silver and Bronze distinctions. The Gold designation is awarded to companies who meet the requirements and score within 10 percent of the 10th ranking employer in their category. This year, Gold was awarded to 25 companies. The 2021 Military Friendly® Employers list can be found here .

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President – Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

[email protected]