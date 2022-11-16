OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be named among the 2022 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association’s Redefining the Road magazine. This is the fifth consecutive year Werner has earned this recognition.

“At Werner, we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce and we are proud this award recognizes our culture that fosters gender diversity,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Our female driver population is nearly double the national average for trucking companies at 13 percent and we continually identify ways to increase female representation across the board.”

The annual WIT award highlights companies in the industry that are friendly for women in both professional driver and corporate capacities and demonstrate a commitment to continually improving work environments. More than 22,000 transportation professionals participated in an industry-wide vote that determined the list.

Acquired by Werner in early November, ReedTMS Logistics also received this prestigious recognition. The complete list of winners can be found on the WIT website. To learn more about Werner Enterprises or how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit www.werner.com.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service.

