Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Werner Enterprises Named Top 30 Best for Vets Employer

Werner Enterprises Named Top 30 Best for Vets Employer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named a top 30 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the sixth consecutive year, placing above all other trucking companies.

Organizations were evaluated based on a survey that included nearly 100 questions focused on company culture, hiring efforts, employment benefits and policies related to veterans, service members and military families.  

“At Werner, we take great pride in providing opportunities for veterans and their families,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Our nation’s heroes and their families deserve the best opportunities. Werner provides the latest technology and a Career Track with unwavering support to ensure success as a professional driver or office associate.”

Werner is widely recognized as a transportation leader in military hiring initiatives, with veterans and veteran spouses comprising approximately 20 percent of its workforce. To view the complete list of 2020 Best for Vets Employers, please visit the Military Times’ website.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President – Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.