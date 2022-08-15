Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Werner Logistics Recognized for Sixth Consecutive Year as a Top 10 3PL Provider

Werner Logistics Recognized for Sixth Consecutive Year as a Top 10 3PL Provider

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be recognized as a Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Inbound Logistics for the sixth consecutive year. Competing against thousands of industry professionals in the magazine’s annual Excellence Survey, Werner was voted number six overall.

“We are honored to have this vote of confidence from our customers and carriers for the sixth consecutive year,” said Senior Vice President of Werner Logistics Matt Parry. “Our team works tirelessly to provide best-in-class service while building successful and long-lasting relationships to support every aspect of our customers’ supply chains.”

Voters recognize 3PL’s who excel in the areas of attentiveness, reliability, flexibility and execution ability. With nearly 12,500 votes cast this year, many survey participants recognized the top spot holders for their excellent communication, customer service and for going above and beyond as a provider.

The top 10 list can be found online along with more information about each 3PL.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Jill Samuelson, Associate Vice President – Marketing and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
(D) 402.819.5319
(C) 402.319.8213
jsamuelson@werner.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.