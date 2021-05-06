Werner Recognized as a 2020 Walmart Carrier of the Year

Breaking News
OMAHA, Neb., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be recognized as a 2020 Walmart Carrier of the Year.

Eleven transportation companies were selected for Carrier of the Year by category for their dedication to customer service, communication and ability to provide effective solutions. Werner received recognition for their outstanding service in the category of ambient freight inbound to Walmart distribution centers.

“Werner has a great relationship with Walmart, and we are honored to be selected for this award,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Providing quality, timely and safe service to our customers is our top priority, and receiving this award validates that we are meeting this goal for Walmart.”

“The events of the past year showed people across the country that professional drivers and warehouse employees are essential to helping our communities have access to necessities such as food, medicine and cleaning supplies. The 11 transportation providers recognized as Walmart’s 2020 Carriers of the year stood out because they provided critical services and creative solutions during a difficult time when it was desperately needed,” stated Ken Braunbach, Vice President of Walmart Inbound Transportation.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President – Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
[email protected]   

