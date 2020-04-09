WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP TRANSITIONS ALL EMPLOYEES TO REMOTE WORK WHILE CONTINUING GROWTH TREND

Breaking News
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wesley Financial Group was able to transition all of its more than 350 staff members to remote work-from-home by mid-March while also setting company records for the number of timeshares cancelled and the amount of debt relief.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in the timeshare cancellation industry, was able to transition all of its more than 350 staff members to remote work-from-home by mid-March while also setting company records for the number of timeshares cancelled and the amount of debt relief.

“As it became evident that businesses were going to need to adapt due to COVID-19, we acted quickly to ensure a seamless move to work-from-home,” said Robin McVey, President of WFG. “We had two primary objectives as the reality of the situation set in. First, we were committed to keeping all of our employees from support staff to executives on the job. Second, we knew we had to continue our mission – more than ever – of helping consumers across our country rid themselves of financially-crippling timeshares.”

Thankfully, the company had already incorporated “work-from-home” days in nearly every department prior to the shutdown. “Our IT department went into overdrive to make sure each member of our team had the appropriate tools to continue to be productive from a home setting,” added McVey. “This ranged from acquiring and setting up new laptops to installing secure programs that could be accessed remotely.”

The result was that WFG did not skip a beat. The company cancelled 817 timeshares in March that provided more than $13 million in mortgage debt relief for consumers. Both of these were records for WFG. In addition, WFG continued to have a robust pipeline with nearly 14,000 reaching out for assistance and nearly 1,100 coming onboard as new clients.    

WFG’s ability to transition so smoothly is reflective of the company’s culture. Over the past few months, the company has received certification from Great Places to Work as a 2020 Great Place to Work. WFG has also been named as a 2020 Best Places to Work from Business Intelligence Group. 

“Since day one, our founder Chuck McDowell has stressed the importance of treating every single employee and client exactly the same….it’s part of our DNA,” said McVey. “It can be a little mind-boggling that a company that had less than 30 employees just three years ago could continue to grow so fast and maintain that culture, particularly in a crisis situation. However, given our roots and our internal leadership, it’s not surprising.”

Chuck McDowell helped create the timeshare cancellation industry with the formation of WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus one of the largest timeshare companies in the U.S.

Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. Prospective clients go through a thorough qualification process to determine if WFG can assist them. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days. The company is so confident in its process that it offers a money-back guarantee if WFG cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements.

This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials the company receives every day. Since 2017, Franklin, Tenn.-based WFG has assisted more than 14,000 families in cancelling more than $100 million in mortgage debt relief alone.

