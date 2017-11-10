Breaking News
Home / Top News / West Atlantic AB (publ) postpones its notice to written procedure

West Atlantic AB (publ) postpones its notice to written procedure

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

On 7 November 2017, West Atlantic AB (publ) (the “Company“) announced in a press release that the Company planned to initiate a written procedure in accordance with the terms and conditions of its outstanding bonds, where bondholders would be requested to approve a waiver, during a certain period, regarding the undertaking to fulfil the “Maintenance Test”, and that a notice to the written procedure would be sent to bondholders in due course. The Company still plans to initiate such a written procedure, but after feedback from some of its bondholders and ongoing discussions with potential external investors, the Company has decided to postpone such notice to a written procedure until further notice.      

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Dahlberg, CFO
Telephone: +46 (0) 10 452 95 49
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that West Atlantic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2017-11-10, 14.00 CET.

About West Atlantic
The West Atlantic Group is one of the market leading providers of dedicated airfreight services to European NMO’s and airfreight capacity to Global Integrators and Freight Forwarders. The Group has a well-established geographic network and operates an all-cargo fleet of more than 50 aircraft comprised of B767, B737, BAE ATP and CRJ-200. West Atlantic was founded in 1962, employs 477 staff is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and has two operating airlines, with one AOC in the UK and one in Sweden. For FY 2016, West Atlantic reported revenues of MSEK 1,320 and EBITDA of MSEK 128.

West Atlantic AB (publ) Org. no: 556503-6083, Box 5433, SE-402 29 Gothenburg, Sweden

Investor Relations: [email protected]  Webpage: www.westatlantic.eu

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1ad2108-d17c-4d62-8d58-ead541489152

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.