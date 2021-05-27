Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition

West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today announced that Douglas R. Gulling will be retiring as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of West Bank effective September 30, 2021, and as Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Gulling will continue employment with the Company during the period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, in a non-officer role to assist with the transition of his duties, and will report directly to Mr. David Nelson, CEO and President of the Company. Mr. Gulling will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of West Bank and will be appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as of January 1, 2022.

Jane M. Funk, currently serving as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of West Bank effective October 1, 2021, and Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2022.   Ms. Funk will be appointed to the West Bank Board of Directors beginning October 1, 2021.   She joined West Bank in 2014 and has served as Controller since 2018 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2019.   Ms. Funk spent over 18 years with the public accounting firm RSM US LLP and worked for two financial institutions prior to joining West Bank.

Mr. Nelson said, “We believe our transition plan will allow for a seamless transition from Doug to Jane as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and reflects the careful succession planning that the Company has undertaken.   Doug and Jane have been working closely together for the past couple of years in anticipation of this transition.   Jane is strongly qualified and knows our Company well, and I am confident that she will serve the Company effectively in her new position as Chief Financial Officer.   I also wish Doug the best in his retirement and thank him for his years of service to the Company.”

For more information contact:
David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer (515) 222-2308

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.