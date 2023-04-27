WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported first quarter 2023 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to fourth quarter 2022 net income of $8.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, and first quarter 2022 net income of $13.2 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share. On April 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on May 24, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 10, 2023.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The unprecedented size and pace of the Federal Reserve short-term interest rate increases in 2022 and early 2023 and inverted yield curve have changed the dynamics of our commercial based customers’ deposit pricing. Our deposit and funding mix has changed as depositors react to significant short-term rate competition and utilize accumulated cash for business operations. The resulting increase in our cost of funds has outpaced the repricing benefits in loans and investments, leading to a decline in our net interest income and net interest margin.”

David Nelson added, “Our credit quality continues to be pristine and for the seventh consecutive quarter end, we had no loans greater than 30 days past due. We remain diligent in monitoring and managing our credit risk as we anticipate an economic downturn ahead along with an uncertain and volatile interest rate environment. Our capital position is strong and we remain focused on delivering high quality services and products through our successful relationship based business model.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Net Income (in thousands) $ 7,844 Return on Average Equity 14.77 % Return on Average Assets 0.88 % Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 55.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 %

First Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022 Overview

Loans increased $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, or 2.0 percent annualized.

No provision for credit losses was recorded in either the first quarter of 2023 or the fourth quarter of 2022.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.01 percent at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.93 percent at December 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance ratio was due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, which resulted in a $2.5 million increase to the allowance for credit losses. This adoption also resulted in establishing an allowance for unfunded commitments of $2.3 million which is included in other liabilities, a $3.6 million decrease to retained earnings and $1.2 million increase in deferred tax assets.

There were no loans greater than 30 days past due at March 31, 2023, which was the seventh consecutive quarter in which no loans were greater than 30 days past due. Nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023, consisted of one loan with a balance of $316 thousand.

Deposits decreased $82.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. Included in this decrease was a decrease in brokered deposits of $38.5 million. Brokered deposits totaled $234.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $272.7 million at December 31, 2022.

The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 55.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 50.42 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio is primarily the result of the decline in tax equivalent net interest income and an increase in compensation and employee benefits.

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.23 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.49 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.7 million, compared to $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

The tangible common equity ratio was 5.99 percent at March 31, 2023, an increase of 15 basis points compared to 5.84 percent at December 31, 2022, due to an increase in the market value of the securities portfolio, which decreased the accumulated other comprehensive loss.

First Quarter 2023 Compared to First Quarter 2022 Overview

Loans increased $270.8 million at March 31, 2023, or 10.9 percent, compared to March 31, 2022.

Deposits decreased $292.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to March 31, 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $234.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $116.5 million at March 31, 2022. The decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of incurring debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options for excess deposits accumulated over the past couple of years. During the second quarter of 2022, a large corporate customer completed a significant business transaction that was funded by the customer’s deposits held at West Bank, accounting for a significant portion of the decrease in deposits.

Borrowed funds increased to $580.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $197.0 million at March 31, 2022. The increase included $58.9 million in subordinated notes that were issued in June 2022, $95.0 million in FHLB Advances associated with long-term interest rate swaps and $229.3 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.

The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 55.34 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 40.14 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, salaries and employee benefits increased due to wage increases that have been higher than recent historical averages in response to market conditions and competition in retaining and recruiting talent and increases in full-time equivalent employees with growth in our commercial banking team and information technology department. Occupancy and equipment expense increased primarily due to the increase in depreciation expense related to the new building in St. Cloud, Minnesota which opened in March 2022 and scheduled increases in rent expense on existing leases.

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.23 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.85 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.7 million, compared to $23.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. In 2022 and 2023, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of liabilities has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of recent rate increases by the Federal Reserve; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of rising interest rates, which has resulted in unrealized losses in our portfolio; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including rising rates of inflation; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that resulted in failure of those institutions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs including in response to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the expected discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate and the development of other alternative reference rates; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; talent and labor shortages; the new 1 percent excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 21,579 $ 24,896 $ 58,342 $ 26,174 $ 21,896 Interest-bearing deposits 901 1,643 1,049 766 122,359 Securities available for sale, at fair value 665,358 664,115 671,752 731,970 797,912 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 22,226 19,336 18,350 15,532 10,269 Loans 2,756,185 2,742,836 2,614,145 2,573,129 2,485,366 Allowance for credit losses (27,941 ) (25,473 ) (25,418 ) (25,434 ) (27,623 ) Loans, net 2,728,244 2,717,363 2,588,727 2,547,695 2,457,743 Premises and equipment, net 59,565 53,124 44,592 41,807 40,898 Bank-owned life insurance 44,830 44,573 44,318 44,072 43,836 Other assets 82,240 88,168 90,387 66,775 52,156 Total assets $ 3,624,943 $ 3,613,218 $ 3,517,517 $ 3,474,791 $ 3,547,069 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 2,798,393 $ 2,880,408 $ 2,822,847 $ 2,842,451 $ 3,091,252 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 229,290 200,000 204,500 133,000 — Other borrowings 350,921 285,855 255,789 255,751 196,954 Other liabilities 29,347 35,843 35,617 27,400 22,383 Stockholders’ equity 216,992 211,112 198,764 216,189 236,480 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,624,943 $ 3,613,218 $ 3,517,517 $ 3,474,791 $ 3,547,069 For the Quarter Ended AVERAGE BALANCES March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Assets $ 3,617,458 $ 3,511,717 $ 3,475,894 $ 3,503,686 $ 3,544,564 Loans 2,745,381 2,649,671 2,579,862 2,537,152 2,449,521 Deposits 2,846,926 2,901,928 2,864,648 3,002,535 3,067,019 Stockholders’ equity 215,391 199,947 219,065 222,731 255,130

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Loan mix: Commercial $ 520,894 $ 519,196 $ 526,336 $ 475,704 $ 466,874 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 336,739 363,015 341,549 390,137 388,424 1-4 family residential first mortgages 75,223 75,211 69,991 69,829 65,978 Home equity 9,726 10,322 10,271 8,564 9,213 Commercial 1,810,158 1,771,940 1,661,907 1,627,150 1,555,001 Consumer and other 7,381 7,291 7,884 5,912 4,068 2,760,121 2,746,975 2,617,938 2,577,296 2,489,558 Net unamortized fees and costs (3,936 ) (4,139 ) (3,793 ) (4,167 ) (4,192 ) Total loans $ 2,756,185 $ 2,742,836 $ 2,614,145 $ 2,573,129 $ 2,485,366 Less allowance for credit losses (27,941 ) (25,473 ) (25,418 ) (25,434 ) (27,623 ) Net loans $ 2,728,244 $ 2,717,363 $ 2,588,727 $ 2,547,695 $ 2,457,743 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 605,666 $ 693,563 $ 712,722 $ 690,335 $ 710,697 Interest-bearing demand 486,656 536,226 469,257 472,919 554,235 Savings and money market 1,295,280 1,237,954 1,252,694 1,360,020 1,632,690 Time 410,791 412,665 388,174 319,177 193,630 Total deposits $ 2,798,393 $ 2,880,408 $ 2,822,847 $ 2,842,451 $ 3,091,252 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $ 229,290 $ 200,000 $ 204,500 $ 133,000 $ — Subordinated notes, net 79,435 79,369 79,303 79,265 20,468 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 220,000 155,000 125,000 125,000 125,000 Long-term debt 51,486 51,486 51,486 51,486 51,486 Total borrowings $ 580,211 $ 485,855 $ 460,289 $ 388,751 $ 196,954 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Additional paid-in capital 31,797 32,021 31,152 30,283 29,421 Retained earnings 267,620 267,562 262,776 255,334 246,827 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (85,425 ) (91,471 ) (98,164 ) (72,428 ) (42,768 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 216,992 $ 211,112 $ 198,764 $ 216,189 $ 236,480

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 32,948 $ 30,859 $ 28,102 $ 24,848 $ 23,286 Securities: Taxable 3,316 3,398 3,147 3,090 2,889 Tax-exempt 885 887 890 892 858 Interest-bearing deposits 30 24 30 67 82 Total interest income 37,179 35,168 32,169 28,897 27,115 Interest expense: Deposits 13,339 11,043 6,289 3,146 2,151 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 2,079 952 655 157 — Subordinated notes 1,106 1,119 1,106 394 248 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,262 755 649 635 630 Long-term debt 698 630 466 326 258 Total interest expense 18,484 14,499 9,165 4,658 3,287 Net interest income 18,695 20,669 23,004 24,239 23,828 Credit loss expense (benefit) — — — (1,750 ) (750 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 18,695 20,669 23,004 25,989 24,578 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 462 476 553 585 580 Debit card usage fees 486 492 498 507 472 Trust services 706 678 780 622 629 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 257 255 246 236 227 Gain from bank-owned life insurance 691 — — — — Loan swap fees — — 835 — — Other income 355 364 364 328 481 Total noninterest income 2,957 2,265 3,276 2,278 2,389 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,867 6,552 6,578 6,410 6,298 Occupancy and equipment 1,327 1,270 1,315 1,242 1,086 Data processing 635 673 644 656 624 Technology and software 513 518 651 492 476 FDIC insurance 416 243 127 289 337 Professional fees 250 205 250 202 217 Director fees 205 215 209 222 168 Other expenses 1,858 1,989 1,684 1,753 1,456 Total noninterest expense 12,071 11,665 11,458 11,266 10,662 Income before income taxes 9,581 11,269 14,822 17,001 16,305 Income taxes 1,737 2,323 3,220 4,334 3,121 Net income $ 7,844 $ 8,946 $ 11,602 $ 12,667 $ 13,184 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.76 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.69 $ 0.75 $ 0.78

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended COMMON SHARE DATA March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 0.76 $ 0.80 Earnings per common share (diluted) 0.47 0.53 0.69 0.75 0.78 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Book value per common share(1) 12.98 12.69 11.94 12.99 14.22 Closing stock price 18.27 25.55 20.81 24.34 27.21 Market price/book value(2) 140.76 % 201.34 % 174.29 % 187.37 % 191.35 % Price earnings ratio(3) 9.56 11.93 7.49 7.98 8.39 Annualized dividend yield(4) 5.47 % 3.91 % 4.81 % 4.11 % 3.68 % REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Consolidated: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.17 % 12.08 % 12.34 % 12.53 % 10.72 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.51 9.55 9.72 9.81 9.81 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.60 8.81 8.85 8.59 8.39 Common equity tier 1 ratio 8.92 8.96 9.11 9.17 9.16 West Bank: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.16 % 13.08 % 13.38 % 13.62 % 11.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.26 12.33 12.60 12.81 10.98 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.10 11.37 11.47 11.22 9.39 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.26 12.33 12.60 12.81 10.98 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets(5) 0.88 % 1.01 % 1.32 % 1.45 % 1.51 % Return on average equity(6) 14.77 17.75 21.01 22.81 20.96 Net interest margin(7)(13) 2.23 2.49 2.78 2.93 2.85 Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13) 4.41 4.21 3.87 3.49 3.24 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.76 2.24 1.45 0.73 0.52 Efficiency ratio(9)(13) 55.34 50.42 43.16 41.96 40.14 Non-performing assets to total assets(10) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.25 ACL ratio(11) 1.01 0.93 0.97 0.99 1.11 Loans/total assets 76.03 75.91 74.32 74.05 70.07 Loans/total deposits 98.49 95.22 92.61 90.53 80.40 Tangible common equity ratio(12) 5.99 5.84 5.65 6.22 6.67

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.

(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).

(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.

(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.

(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.

(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.

(11) Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.

(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 18,695 $ 20,669 $ 23,004 $ 24,239 $ 23,828 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 161 197 270 326 329 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 18,856 20,866 23,274 24,565 24,157 Average interest-earning assets 3,435,988 3,328,941 3,322,522 3,362,313 3,432,114 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 2.23 % 2.49 % 2.78 % 2.93 % 2.85 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 18,856 $ 20,866 $ 23,274 $ 24,565 $ 24,157 Noninterest income 2,957 2,265 3,276 2,278 2,389 Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net — 2 — 9 18 Adjusted income 21,813 23,133 26,550 26,852 26,564 Noninterest expense 12,071 11,665 11,458 11,266 10,662 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 55.34 % 50.42 % 43.16 % 41.96 % 40.14 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

