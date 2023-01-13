Kingsburg, California, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anderson Striping, Paving, Asphalt, and Seal Coating has been paving the way for women-owned businesses in the industry for 35+ years. Driven by a dedication to innovation and for doing things differently, founders Kelly and Rick Anderson set out to build a better kind of pavement maintenance company–and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

A collective focus on safety, quality work, and building relationships helped grow the organization and the services provided to clients, from individual property owners to facility managers across multiple regions.

In 2007, Anderson Striping incorporated into a Women-Owned Business Enterprise with Kelly at the helm and the company has established itself as an industry leader serving as a high-quality solution for pavement management in the Western United States.

Today, Anderson is proud to offer full pavement services, with the same dedication and commitment the company was built on, 35 years ago. Kelly, along with her daughter Dejah Anderson, and son Erick Anderson, work together to continue the legacy of integrity in business and breaking the mold for the industry and clients, across a wide range of services.

Serving Your Industry and Your Needs

Anderson is proud to serve a wide range of industries, including commercial, government, industrial and logistics, manufacturing, and new construction. With decades of first-hand experience and expertise, Anderson is a one-stop shop for any pavement needs.

Asphalt Paving and Repair

Utilizing the latest technology, the Anderson team can expertly solve any and all asphalt issues, at any point in the pavement’s life cycle. From new asphalt to paving, repairs, and maintenance planning, Anderson provides solutions and exceptional value to our clients.

Seal Coating

Anderson uses the highest-quality materials and cutting-edge equipment, with both spray and squeegee application options. Each service is tailored to meet the specific needs of every customer’s asphalt.

Crack Fill

Repairing cracks early in the pavement life cycle reduces the need and expense of repeated maintenance. Anderson provides comprehensive services to address the many different types and causes of pavement cracking that exist.

Pavement Markings

Anderson performs line striping, design, and stenciling, and can help companies stay in ADA compliance, by providing parking symbols, bright fire lane markings, and visible walkways. Anderson has a wide range of tools and flexible, overnight scheduling options to minimize impact to business.

Concrete Maintenance

Protecting and maintaining concrete pavement throughout its lifetime is critical to its longevity and to the long-term planning of any facility. Anderson’s team specializes in procedures for repairing and maintaining concrete to ensure it continues working for years to come.

Warehouse Markings & Epoxy Systems

Anderson goes beyond basic parking lot striping, excelling in specialty markings and coatings for industrial and logistics facilities. With experience and expertise in pedestrian access routes, pallet lines, forklift aisles, no-go-zones, and more, this team can help any operation make critical safety upgrades for their work environment.

Maintenance Planning

At Anderson, maintenance planning is an essential part of the process. Team members perform a site evaluation, then meet with every client to discuss logistical and budgetary needs. From there, a five-to-10-year-plan is established to ensure every base is covered through each phase. Every site is reviewed annually and adjustments are made as necessary.

The Anderson Advantage

Anderson is proud of their service and dedicated to keeping customer expectations and satisfaction as the primary focus of every project. The three-step Anderson Advantage ensures projects are completed efficiently and to the highest of standards–every time.

1 – Assessment

A full assessment is conducted into the pavement condition, including addressing safety concerns, business interruptions, and budget planning. Once the scope of work is confirmed, Anderson provides a full, detailed proposal that includes aerial maps and phasing plans, helping clients feel empowered to make decisions they feel comfortable moving forward with.

2 – Strategy

The process starts with submitting a simple request for scheduling. Anderson’s dispatch department will assign an experienced team member, best suited for each unique customer, project, and deadlines. The logistics department coordinates material vendors, confirming set-up for each project, helping avoid back-ups and delays.

3 – Execution

Anderson’s project managers partner with each client to ensure every project runs as smoothly as possible. The team remains in full communication during the duration of every project. Once the project is complete–the lead application technicians perform a quality assurance inspection, and only finalize the project once the customer has signed off and provided a rating.

More Information

The Anderson team specializes in statewide and regional programs. Working directly with each client, Anderson’s team works to solve the unique needs of every person and every project, and strives to reduce the overall impact of pavement repairs. For customers with one property or multiple properties, Anderson serves as a dedicated partner for preserving pavement and expanding production.

To learn more about Anderson Striping and Construction, Inc., visit https://andersonstriping.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/west-coast-based-anderson-striping-paving-asphalt-and-seal-coating-paving-the-way-to-become-a-different-type-of-pavement-partner/

CONTACT: Anderson Striping and Construction 2025 Avenue B Kingsburg CA 93631 United States 559 897 2760 https://andersonstriping.com/