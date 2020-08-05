Breaking News
West Town Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Town Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTWB) (the “Company” or “West Town”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.  The quarter and year-to-date net incomes were significantly impacted by the revenues of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”) as Windsor processed more than 13,500 Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”) loan applications totaling more than $2.3 billion for over 40 of its institutional lender clients, driving almost $14.2 million in gross revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020.  In addition, the six-month net income results included a $4.1 million year-over-year increase in the provision for loan losses which was impacted by the global spread of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and the related effects on the economic environment.  Highlights include the following:

  • Second quarter net income of $6.3 million or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million or $1.94 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Provision for loan losses of $665,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $477,000 for the same period in 2019.
  • Return on average assets of 7.11%, compared to 5.70% for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Return on average common equity of 35.34%, compared to 28.92% for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 49.86%, compared to 41.06% for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Windsor processing and servicing revenue of $14.2 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2019.
  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.6 million as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank, formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of West Town, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in West Town’s ownership position in the bank. Sound Bank, effective October 1, 2019, changed its name to Dogwood State Bank.  Due to the reduction in West Town’s ownership position, the financial results for Sound Bank, beginning on May 6, 2019, are deconsolidated from the financial results of the Company.  Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s second quarter and year-to-date financial results for 2020 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank, whereas the financial results for the same periods in 2019 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the results of our first full quarter since the COVID pandemic began.  The Company’s second quarter performance and year-to-date net incomes were the result of significantly increased revenues from Windsor.  We recognize that without the dedication Windsor’s staff demonstrated during this period, these efforts which provided PPP funds to approximately 350,000 small businesses would not have been possible.  In addition, mortgage-related activity resulted in a record setting quarter given the favorable rate environment.  The Company was also able to use the profits derived from its subsidiaries to retire all of its existing parent company debt.  We are also quite pleased with the growth in core deposits over the past 6 months.  The increase in part reflects the overall success the Company has had with targeted bank deposit products to underserved segments.  We will continue to embrace our government lending “Originate and Hold” strategy to further leverage our capital and enhance long-term earnings.”

BALANCE SHEET
At June 30, 2020, the Company’s total assets were $355.7 million, net loans held for investment were $234.0 million, loans held for sale were $23.1 million, total deposits were $265.0 million and total shareholders’ equity was $73.5 million.  Compared with December 31, 2019, total assets increased $41.1 million or 13%, net loans held for investment increased $14.4 million or 7%, loans held for sale increased $10.5 million or 84%, total deposits increased $44.5 million or 20%, and total shareholders’ equity increased $5.8 million or 9%.  The increases in assets and loans reflect the Banks’s participation in the PPP program for its existing customers as well as an “Originate and Hold” strategy which began in mid-first quarter of 2020 for Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) whereby the Company holds the guaranteed portion of loans originated rather than selling them in the secondary market at a premium.  While this strategy has a short-term negative impact on profitability, the impact of leveraging the capital of the Company’s Bank subsidiary, earning the additional spread income and ultimately taking the gains on premium should enhance overall long-term profitability.   The increase in deposits in part reflects the overall success the Company has recently had in focusing on specific industries and banking those clients.  The Company was also able to use the profits derived from its subsidiaries to retire the existing parent company debt of approximately $5.95 million, leaving broad access to alternative cash sources from various lines of credit.  The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of the income posted for the second quarter.

CAPITAL LEVELS
At June 30, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

    “Well Capitalized”
Minimum		 Basel III Fully
Phased-In		 West Town
Bank & Trust
  
  Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.50%  
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.50%  
  Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.76%  
  Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 10.33%  

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $28.12 at June 30, 2019 to $33.19 at June 30, 2020.  The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.67 at June 30, 2019 to $23.90 at June 30, 2020 as a result of share repurchases over the period and the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 3.99% at December 31, 2019 to 3.45% at June 30, 2020, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.4 million as of June 30, 2020 as compared to December 31,2019 while foreclosed assets increased $1.1 million during the same period. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company formed Patriarch, LLC as a subsidiary of the holding company to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets and as of June 30, 2020, Patriarch held $4.2 million in foreclosed assets.  The Bank regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value or book value, with any deficits charged off immediately versus carrying specific reserves.

Despite improving asset quality ratios quarter over quarter, the Company recorded a $665,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to a provision of $477,000 in second quarter 2019, in response to concerns over deteriorating economic conditions driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $667,000 million in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2020.

           
(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19
Nonaccrual loans $ 7,799   $ 7,732   $ 9,200   $ 4,813   $ 3,290  
Foreclosed assets   4,464     5,243     3,370     2,028     2,069  
90 days past due and still accruing                    
Total nonperforming assets   12,263     12,975     12,570     6,841     5,359  
           
Net charge-offs $ 667   $ 2,390   $ 779   $ 138   $ 200  
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans   1.13 %   4.39 %   1.36 %   0.25 %   0.27 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   3.45 %   4.16 %   3.99 %   2.21 %   1.77 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans   3.33 %   3.66 %   4.19 %   2.31 %   1.60 %
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans   2.05 %   2.27 %   1.72 %   1.64 %   1.62 %
                               

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $797,000 or 19% in comparison to the second quarter of 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.    The net interest margin was 4.70% for both the second quarter of 2019 and 2020.  However, there were decreases in both earning asset yield and interest-bearing costs as a result of the targeted fed funds rate decision by the Federal Open Market Committee, which decreased by 1.00% on March 15, 2020 in response to economic concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.   Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 6.10% to 5.93% and interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.03% to 1.74% year-over-year between June 30 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $2.9 million or 29% in comparison to the same period in 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.

       
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19   6/30/20 6/30/19
Average balances:                
Loans $ 250,125 $ 226,683 $ 229,965 $ 220,939 $ 297,501   $ 238,404 $ 366,542
Investment securities   24,743   23,861   21,572   21,111   20,960     24,302   21,040
Interest-bearing balances and other   22,326   17,046   16,238   16,801   47,025     19,686   50,858
Total interest-earning assets   297,194   267,590   267,775   258,851   365,486     282,392   438,439
Noninterest-bearing deposits   64,617   56,329   52,464   47,199   75,643     60,473   94,240
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits   185,507   166,567   179,162   170,390   234,603     176,037   286,643
Borrowed funds   23,459   16,475   6,167   6,452   17,204     19,967   27,528
Total interest-bearing liabilities   208,966   183,042   185,329   176,842   251,807     196,004   314,171
Total assets   353,179   313,476   311,293   300,011   416,840     333,327   496,740
Common shareholders’ equity   71,035   68,445   67,078   68,448   82,090     69,740   80,394
Tangible common equity (1)   50,343   47,570   46,448   47,637   57,825     48,957   53,371
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 4,315 $ 5,218   $ 8,842 $ 12,340
Investment securities   72   95   82   76   100     167   267
Interest-bearing balances and other   36   76   83   105   241     112   597
Total interest income   4,391   4,730   4,304   4,496   5,559     9,121   13,204
Deposits   835   845   979   942   1,104     1,680   2,536
Borrowings   70   109   56   72   172     179   502
Total interest expense   905   954   1,035   1,014   1,276     1,859   3,038
Net interest income $ 3,486 $ 3,776 $ 3,269 $ 3,482 $ 4,283   $ 7,262 $ 10,166
                 
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity
 


  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19   6/30/20 6/30/19
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 6.87 % 8.07 % 7.14 % 7.75 % 7.04 %   7.44 % 6.79 %
Investment securities 1.16 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.91 %   1.37 % 2.54 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 0.65 % 1.79 % 2.03 % 2.48 % 2.06 %   1.14 % 2.37 %
Total interest-earning assets 5.93 % 7.09 % 6.38 % 6.89 % 6.10 %   6.48 % 6.07 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1.81 % 2.03 % 2.17 % 2.19 % 1.89 %   1.91 % 1.78 %
Borrowed funds 1.20 % 2.65 % 3.60 % 4.43 % 4.01 %   1.80 % 3.68 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.74 % 2.09 % 2.22 % 2.27 % 2.03 %   1.90 % 1.95 %
Cost of funds 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.56 %   1.45 % 1.50 %
Net interest margin 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.70 %   5.16 % 4.68 %
                 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $16.2 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 41% as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $14.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $12.2 million, or 620% as compared to the $2.0 million in income earned during the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The increase is directly attributable to the significant impact of the volume of PPP loans processed by the Company during the quarter as well as continued growth in the volume in the servicing portfolio as Windsor brings in new customers.
  • GGL revenue was $37,000 in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.7 million or 98% in comparison to the same period in 2019.  GGL volume was impacted by the Company’s “Originate and Hold” strategy as the Company moved to leverage its balance sheet for long-term profitability.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $1.6 million, an increase of $460,000 or 41% as compared to the second quarter 2019.  Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $22.2 million in the second quarter 2019 to $46.2 million in the second quarter 2020.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $20.8 million, an increase of $6.1 million or 42% as compared to the $14.7 million in the same prior year period.  The most notable increase was due to Windsor revenues, which increased by $12.4 million period over period from $3.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $15.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 50%, from $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The primary cause for the change was increased compensation expense including overtime and temporary assistance as a result of the significant workload associated with the PPP program which drove the additional Windsor revenues previously mentioned.  For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense increased from $14.7 million in the first six months of 2019 to $16.9 million for the same period in 2020, also as a result of additional compensation due to the PPP program.

ABOUT WEST TOWN BANCORP, INC.
West Town Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC.  The Company is changing names to Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc in the third quarter 2020 after a successful shareholder vote approving the action on July 23, 2020.  A specific press release outlining the name change is anticipated to be published in early August 2020.  The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank.  West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company.  The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve.  West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://www.westtownbank.com/

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

                                     
Consolidated Balance Sheet          
                 
        Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 6,183   $ 5,928   $ 5,021   $ 4,085   $ 2,665  
Interest-bearing deposits   11,644     8,518     9,849     16,068     14,450  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   17,827     14,446     14,870     20,153     17,115  
Interest-bearing time deposits   2,746     2,746     2,746     2,746     2,746  
Securities, at fair value   26,081     24,946     21,087     21,804     20,716  
Loans held for sale   23,072     11,839     12,568     13,965     14,902  
Loans held for investment:          
  Originated loans   238,926     216,423     223,470     211,647     209,492  
  Allowance for loan and lease losses   (4,906 )   (4,907 )   (3,837 )   (3,462 )   (3,400 )
    Loans held for investment, net   234,020     211,516     219,633     208,185     206,092  
Premises and equipment, net   4,761     4,740     4,761     4,795     4,832  
Foreclosed assets   4,464     5,243     3,370     2,028     2,069  
Loan servicing assets   3,262     3,528     3,358     3,053     3,220  
Bank owned life insurance   5,082     5,048     5,021     4,993     4,964  
Accrued interest receivable   1,422     1,067     1,116     1,079     1,196  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,150     12,721     12,721  
Other intangible assets, net   7,409     7,596     7,782     7,968     8,154  
Other assets   12,349     6,370     4,729     5,779     4,638  
      Total assets $ 355,656   $ 312,246   $ 314,191   $ 309,269   $ 303,365  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing $ 66,874   $ 59,360   $ 49,573   $ 54,380   $ 46,068  
  Interest-bearing   198,108     162,059     170,869     177,472     164,619  
    Total deposits   264,982     221,419     220,442     231,852     210,687  
Borrowings   6,000     17,649     19,295     2,382     5,868  
Accrued interest payable   391     433     429     424     433  
Other liabilities   10,771     5,735     6,300     8,092     7,562  
  Total liabilities   282,144     245,236     246,466     242,750     224,550  
Shareholders’ equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,193     2,193     2,166     2,206     2,674  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     129  
Additional paid in capital   24,357     24,162     24,245     24,771     38,557  
Retained earnings   46,629     40,371     41,203     39,446     37,375  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   311     262     89     74     80  
  Total shareholders’ equity   73,512     67,010     67,725     66,519     78,815  
      Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 355,656   $ 312,246   $ 314,191   $ 309,269   $ 303,365  
                 

             
Financial Performance (Consolidated)            
                 
(Dollars in thousands except share Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
and per share data; unaudited) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19   6/30/20 6/30/19
Interest income                
Loans $ 4,283   $ 4,559   $ 4,139   $ 4,315   $ 5,218     $ 8,842   $ 12,340  
Investment securities and deposits   108     171     165     181     341       279     864  
Total interest income   4,391     4,730     4,304     4,496     5,559       9,121     13,204  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   835     845     979     942     1,104       1,680     2,536  
Interest on borrowed funds   70     109     56     72     172       179     502  
Total interest expense   905     954     1,035     1,014     1,276       1,859     3,038  
Net interest income   3,486     3,776     3,269     3,482     4,283       7,262     10,166  
Provision for loan losses   665     3,460     1,155     200     477       4,125     650  
Noninterest income                
Windsor processing and servicing                
revenue   14,186     1,713     2,256     1,774     1,970       15,899     3,457  
Government guaranteed lending   37     755     2,288     983     1,754       792     2,634  
Mortgage   1,573     1,418     716     975     1,113       2,991     1,548  
Bank-owned life insurance   34     27     28     29     44       61     100  
Service charge   11     19     29     23     99       30     325  
Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank                   6,425           6,425  
Other noninterest   367     709     98     153     92       1,076     214  
Total noninterest income   16,208     4,641     5,415     3,937     11,497       20,849     14,703  
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   5,682     3,753     3,750     3,199     3,385       9,435     7,646  
Occupancy and equipment   519     256     221     343     338       775     844  
Loan and special asset expenses   816     242     318     (523 )   510       1,058     689  
Professional services   676     490     359     432     569       1,166     1,151  
Data processing   165     148     109     161     198       313     543  
Software   1,913     249     172     160     199       2,162     425  
Communications   82     89     80     33     110       171     336  
Advertising   215     55     86     51     109       270     221  
Transaction-related   4     17     16     1     916       21     959  
Amortization of intangibles   186     186     186     186     233       372     563  
Other operating expenses   589     545     464     335     643       1,134     1,287  
Total noninterest expense   10,847     6,030     5,761     4,378     7,210       16,877     14,664  
Income (loss) before income taxes   8,182     (1,073 )   1,768     2,841     8,093       7,109     9,555  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,924     (241 )   37     687     2,174       1,683     2,571  
Net income (loss) $ 6,258   $ (832 ) $ 1,731   $ 2,154   $ 5,919     $ 5,426   $ 6,984  
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.87   $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79   $ 0.93   $ 1.97     $ 2.48   $ 2.38  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.84   $ (0.37 ) $ 0.78   $ 0.91   $ 1.94     $ 2.44   $ 2.34  
Weighted average common shares                
outstanding   2,177     2,193     2,196     2,328     2,997       2,204     3,025  
Diluted average common shares                
outstanding   2,185     2,232     2,234     2,369     3,045       2,221     3,080  
                 

                 
Performance Ratios                
                   
    Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
    6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19   6/30/20 6/30/19
PER COMMON SHARE                
  Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.87   $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79   $ 0.93   $ 1.97     $ 2.48   $ 2.38  
  Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   2.84     (0.37 )   0.78     0.91     1.94       2.44     2.34  
  Book value per common share   33.19     30.25     30.78     29.86     28.12       33.19     28.12  
  Tangible book value per common share   23.90     20.88     21.27     20.57     20.67       23.90     20.67  
                   
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                
  Return on average assets   7.11 %   -1.06 %   2.21 %   2.85 %   5.70 %     3.26 %   2.84 %
  Return on average common shareholders’                
  equity   35.34 %   -4.88 %   10.24 %   12.49 %   28.92 %     15.60 %   17.52 %
  Return on average tangible common                
  equity   49.86 %   -7.02 %   14.79 %   17.94 %   41.06 %     22.23 %   26.39 %
  Net interest margin   4.70 %   5.66 %   4.84 %   5.34 %   4.70 %     5.16 %   4.68 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)   55.1 %   71.4 %   66.2 %   59.0 %   67.3 %     60.0 %   74.3 %
                   
  (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank.
   

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(in millions) Amount Loans
Solar Electric Power Generation $ 48.7 29 %
Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels   13.5 8 %
Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses)   18.9 11 %
Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings   9.3 5 %
Other Activities Related to Real Estate   7.6 4 %
General Freight Trucking, Local   4.7 3 %
Golf Courses and Country Clubs   4.4 3 %
Lessors of Other Real Estate Property   6.3 4 %
Child Day Care Services   3.7 2 %
Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools   3.5 2 %
         

Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400

