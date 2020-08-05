West Town Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West Town Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTWB) (the “Company” or “West Town”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The quarter and year-to-date net incomes were significantly impacted by the revenues of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”) as Windsor processed more than 13,500 Paycheck Protection Plan (“PPP”) loan applications totaling more than $2.3 billion for over 40 of its institutional lender clients, driving almost $14.2 million in gross revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the six-month net income results included a $4.1 million year-over-year increase in the provision for loan losses which was impacted by the global spread of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and the related effects on the economic environment. Highlights include the following:

Second quarter net income of $6.3 million or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million or $1.94 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.

Provision for loan losses of $665,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $477,000 for the same period in 2019.

Return on average assets of 7.11%, compared to 5.70% for the second quarter of 2019.

Return on average common equity of 35.34%, compared to 28.92% for the second quarter of 2019.

Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 49.86%, compared to 41.06% for the second quarter of 2019.

Windsor processing and servicing revenue of $14.2 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.6 million as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019.

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank, formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of West Town, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in West Town’s ownership position in the bank. Sound Bank, effective October 1, 2019, changed its name to Dogwood State Bank. Due to the reduction in West Town’s ownership position, the financial results for Sound Bank, beginning on May 6, 2019, are deconsolidated from the financial results of the Company. Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s second quarter and year-to-date financial results for 2020 do not include any operating impact from Sound Bank, whereas the financial results for the same periods in 2019 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the results of our first full quarter since the COVID pandemic began. The Company’s second quarter performance and year-to-date net incomes were the result of significantly increased revenues from Windsor. We recognize that without the dedication Windsor’s staff demonstrated during this period, these efforts which provided PPP funds to approximately 350,000 small businesses would not have been possible. In addition, mortgage-related activity resulted in a record setting quarter given the favorable rate environment. The Company was also able to use the profits derived from its subsidiaries to retire all of its existing parent company debt. We are also quite pleased with the growth in core deposits over the past 6 months. The increase in part reflects the overall success the Company has had with targeted bank deposit products to underserved segments. We will continue to embrace our government lending “Originate and Hold” strategy to further leverage our capital and enhance long-term earnings.”

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2020, the Company’s total assets were $355.7 million, net loans held for investment were $234.0 million, loans held for sale were $23.1 million, total deposits were $265.0 million and total shareholders’ equity was $73.5 million. Compared with December 31, 2019, total assets increased $41.1 million or 13%, net loans held for investment increased $14.4 million or 7%, loans held for sale increased $10.5 million or 84%, total deposits increased $44.5 million or 20%, and total shareholders’ equity increased $5.8 million or 9%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Banks’s participation in the PPP program for its existing customers as well as an “Originate and Hold” strategy which began in mid-first quarter of 2020 for Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) whereby the Company holds the guaranteed portion of loans originated rather than selling them in the secondary market at a premium. While this strategy has a short-term negative impact on profitability, the impact of leveraging the capital of the Company’s Bank subsidiary, earning the additional spread income and ultimately taking the gains on premium should enhance overall long-term profitability. The increase in deposits in part reflects the overall success the Company has recently had in focusing on specific industries and banking those clients. The Company was also able to use the profits derived from its subsidiaries to retire the existing parent company debt of approximately $5.95 million, leaving broad access to alternative cash sources from various lines of credit. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of the income posted for the second quarter.

CAPITAL LEVELS

At June 30, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

“Well Capitalized”

Minimum Basel III Fully

Phased-In West Town

Bank & Trust

Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.50% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.50% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.76% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 10.33%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $28.12 at June 30, 2019 to $33.19 at June 30, 2020. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $20.67 at June 30, 2019 to $23.90 at June 30, 2020 as a result of share repurchases over the period and the net income of the Company.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 3.99% at December 31, 2019 to 3.45% at June 30, 2020, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $1.4 million as of June 30, 2020 as compared to December 31,2019 while foreclosed assets increased $1.1 million during the same period. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company formed Patriarch, LLC as a subsidiary of the holding company to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets and as of June 30, 2020, Patriarch held $4.2 million in foreclosed assets. The Bank regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value or book value, with any deficits charged off immediately versus carrying specific reserves.

Despite improving asset quality ratios quarter over quarter, the Company recorded a $665,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to a provision of $477,000 in second quarter 2019, in response to concerns over deteriorating economic conditions driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $667,000 million in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2020.

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Nonaccrual loans $ 7,799 $ 7,732 $ 9,200 $ 4,813 $ 3,290 Foreclosed assets 4,464 5,243 3,370 2,028 2,069 90 days past due and still accruing – – – – – Total nonperforming assets 12,263 12,975 12,570 6,841 5,359 Net charge-offs $ 667 $ 2,390 $ 779 $ 138 $ 200 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 1.13 % 4.39 % 1.36 % 0.25 % 0.27 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 3.45 % 4.16 % 3.99 % 2.21 % 1.77 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans 3.33 % 3.66 % 4.19 % 2.31 % 1.60 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.05 % 2.27 % 1.72 % 1.64 % 1.62 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $797,000 or 19% in comparison to the second quarter of 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019. The net interest margin was 4.70% for both the second quarter of 2019 and 2020. However, there were decreases in both earning asset yield and interest-bearing costs as a result of the targeted fed funds rate decision by the Federal Open Market Committee, which decreased by 1.00% on March 15, 2020 in response to economic concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 6.10% to 5.93% and interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.03% to 1.74% year-over-year between June 30 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $2.9 million or 29% in comparison to the same period in 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 6/30/20 6/30/19 Average balances: Loans $ 250,125 $ 226,683 $ 229,965 $ 220,939 $ 297,501 $ 238,404 $ 366,542 Investment securities 24,743 23,861 21,572 21,111 20,960 24,302 21,040 Interest-bearing balances and other 22,326 17,046 16,238 16,801 47,025 19,686 50,858 Total interest-earning assets 297,194 267,590 267,775 258,851 365,486 282,392 438,439 Noninterest-bearing deposits 64,617 56,329 52,464 47,199 75,643 60,473 94,240 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 185,507 166,567 179,162 170,390 234,603 176,037 286,643 Borrowed funds 23,459 16,475 6,167 6,452 17,204 19,967 27,528 Total interest-bearing liabilities 208,966 183,042 185,329 176,842 251,807 196,004 314,171 Total assets 353,179 313,476 311,293 300,011 416,840 333,327 496,740 Common shareholders’ equity 71,035 68,445 67,078 68,448 82,090 69,740 80,394 Tangible common equity (1) 50,343 47,570 46,448 47,637 57,825 48,957 53,371 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 4,315 $ 5,218 $ 8,842 $ 12,340 Investment securities 72 95 82 76 100 167 267 Interest-bearing balances and other 36 76 83 105 241 112 597 Total interest income 4,391 4,730 4,304 4,496 5,559 9,121 13,204 Deposits 835 845 979 942 1,104 1,680 2,536 Borrowings 70 109 56 72 172 179 502 Total interest expense 905 954 1,035 1,014 1,276 1,859 3,038 Net interest income $ 3,486 $ 3,776 $ 3,269 $ 3,482 $ 4,283 $ 7,262 $ 10,166 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity





Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 6/30/20 6/30/19 Average yields and costs: Loans 6.87 % 8.07 % 7.14 % 7.75 % 7.04 % 7.44 % 6.79 % Investment securities 1.16 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.91 % 1.37 % 2.54 % Interest-bearing balances and other 0.65 % 1.79 % 2.03 % 2.48 % 2.06 % 1.14 % 2.37 % Total interest-earning assets 5.93 % 7.09 % 6.38 % 6.89 % 6.10 % 6.48 % 6.07 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.81 % 2.03 % 2.17 % 2.19 % 1.89 % 1.91 % 1.78 % Borrowed funds 1.20 % 2.65 % 3.60 % 4.43 % 4.01 % 1.80 % 3.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.74 % 2.09 % 2.22 % 2.27 % 2.03 % 1.90 % 1.95 % Cost of funds 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.56 % 1.45 % 1.50 % Net interest margin 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.70 % 5.16 % 4.68 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $16.2 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 41% as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. Specific items to note include:

Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $14.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $12.2 million, or 620% as compared to the $2.0 million in income earned during the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase is directly attributable to the significant impact of the volume of PPP loans processed by the Company during the quarter as well as continued growth in the volume in the servicing portfolio as Windsor brings in new customers.

GGL revenue was $37,000 in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.7 million or 98% in comparison to the same period in 2019. GGL volume was impacted by the Company’s “Originate and Hold” strategy as the Company moved to leverage its balance sheet for long-term profitability.

Mortgage revenue totaled $1.6 million, an increase of $460,000 or 41% as compared to the second quarter 2019. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $22.2 million in the second quarter 2019 to $46.2 million in the second quarter 2020.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $20.8 million, an increase of $6.1 million or 42% as compared to the $14.7 million in the same prior year period. The most notable increase was due to Windsor revenues, which increased by $12.4 million period over period from $3.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $15.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 50%, from $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The primary cause for the change was increased compensation expense including overtime and temporary assistance as a result of the significant workload associated with the PPP program which drove the additional Windsor revenues previously mentioned. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense increased from $14.7 million in the first six months of 2019 to $16.9 million for the same period in 2020, also as a result of additional compensation due to the PPP program.

ABOUT WEST TOWN BANCORP, INC.

West Town Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, NC. The Company is changing names to Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc in the third quarter 2020 after a successful shareholder vote approving the action on July 23, 2020. A specific press release outlining the name change is anticipated to be published in early August 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its two full-service offices located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with, and supervised by, the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 6,183 $ 5,928 $ 5,021 $ 4,085 $ 2,665 Interest-bearing deposits 11,644 8,518 9,849 16,068 14,450 Total cash and cash equivalents 17,827 14,446 14,870 20,153 17,115 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 Securities, at fair value 26,081 24,946 21,087 21,804 20,716 Loans held for sale 23,072 11,839 12,568 13,965 14,902 Loans held for investment: Originated loans 238,926 216,423 223,470 211,647 209,492 Allowance for loan and lease losses (4,906 ) (4,907 ) (3,837 ) (3,462 ) (3,400 ) Loans held for investment, net 234,020 211,516 219,633 208,185 206,092 Premises and equipment, net 4,761 4,740 4,761 4,795 4,832 Foreclosed assets 4,464 5,243 3,370 2,028 2,069 Loan servicing assets 3,262 3,528 3,358 3,053 3,220 Bank owned life insurance 5,082 5,048 5,021 4,993 4,964 Accrued interest receivable 1,422 1,067 1,116 1,079 1,196 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,150 12,721 12,721 Other intangible assets, net 7,409 7,596 7,782 7,968 8,154 Other assets 12,349 6,370 4,729 5,779 4,638 Total assets $ 355,656 $ 312,246 $ 314,191 $ 309,269 $ 303,365 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 66,874 $ 59,360 $ 49,573 $ 54,380 $ 46,068 Interest-bearing 198,108 162,059 170,869 177,472 164,619 Total deposits 264,982 221,419 220,442 231,852 210,687 Borrowings 6,000 17,649 19,295 2,382 5,868 Accrued interest payable 391 433 429 424 433 Other liabilities 10,771 5,735 6,300 8,092 7,562 Total liabilities 282,144 245,236 246,466 242,750 224,550 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, voting 2,193 2,193 2,166 2,206 2,674 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 129 Additional paid in capital 24,357 24,162 24,245 24,771 38,557 Retained earnings 46,629 40,371 41,203 39,446 37,375 Accumulated other comprehensive income 311 262 89 74 80 Total shareholders’ equity 73,512 67,010 67,725 66,519 78,815 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 355,656 $ 312,246 $ 314,191 $ 309,269 $ 303,365

Financial Performance (Consolidated) (Dollars in thousands except share Three Months Ended Year-To-Date and per share data; unaudited) 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 6/30/20 6/30/19 Interest income Loans $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 4,315 $ 5,218 $ 8,842 $ 12,340 Investment securities and deposits 108 171 165 181 341 279 864 Total interest income 4,391 4,730 4,304 4,496 5,559 9,121 13,204 Interest expense Interest on deposits 835 845 979 942 1,104 1,680 2,536 Interest on borrowed funds 70 109 56 72 172 179 502 Total interest expense 905 954 1,035 1,014 1,276 1,859 3,038 Net interest income 3,486 3,776 3,269 3,482 4,283 7,262 10,166 Provision for loan losses 665 3,460 1,155 200 477 4,125 650 Noninterest income Windsor processing and servicing revenue 14,186 1,713 2,256 1,774 1,970 15,899 3,457 Government guaranteed lending 37 755 2,288 983 1,754 792 2,634 Mortgage 1,573 1,418 716 975 1,113 2,991 1,548 Bank-owned life insurance 34 27 28 29 44 61 100 Service charge 11 19 29 23 99 30 325 Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank – – – – 6,425 – 6,425 Other noninterest 367 709 98 153 92 1,076 214 Total noninterest income 16,208 4,641 5,415 3,937 11,497 20,849 14,703 Noninterest expense Compensation 5,682 3,753 3,750 3,199 3,385 9,435 7,646 Occupancy and equipment 519 256 221 343 338 775 844 Loan and special asset expenses 816 242 318 (523 ) 510 1,058 689 Professional services 676 490 359 432 569 1,166 1,151 Data processing 165 148 109 161 198 313 543 Software 1,913 249 172 160 199 2,162 425 Communications 82 89 80 33 110 171 336 Advertising 215 55 86 51 109 270 221 Transaction-related 4 17 16 1 916 21 959 Amortization of intangibles 186 186 186 186 233 372 563 Other operating expenses 589 545 464 335 643 1,134 1,287 Total noninterest expense 10,847 6,030 5,761 4,378 7,210 16,877 14,664 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,182 (1,073 ) 1,768 2,841 8,093 7,109 9,555 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,924 (241 ) 37 687 2,174 1,683 2,571 Net income (loss) $ 6,258 $ (832 ) $ 1,731 $ 2,154 $ 5,919 $ 5,426 $ 6,984 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.87 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.93 $ 1.97 $ 2.48 $ 2.38 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.84 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.91 $ 1.94 $ 2.44 $ 2.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,177 2,193 2,196 2,328 2,997 2,204 3,025 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,185 2,232 2,234 2,369 3,045 2,221 3,080

Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 6/30/20 6/30/19 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.87 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.93 $ 1.97 $ 2.48 $ 2.38 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 2.84 (0.37 ) 0.78 0.91 1.94 2.44 2.34 Book value per common share 33.19 30.25 30.78 29.86 28.12 33.19 28.12 Tangible book value per common share 23.90 20.88 21.27 20.57 20.67 23.90 20.67 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 7.11 % -1.06 % 2.21 % 2.85 % 5.70 % 3.26 % 2.84 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity 35.34 % -4.88 % 10.24 % 12.49 % 28.92 % 15.60 % 17.52 % Return on average tangible common equity 49.86 % -7.02 % 14.79 % 17.94 % 41.06 % 22.23 % 26.39 % Net interest margin 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 5.34 % 4.70 % 5.16 % 4.68 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.1 % 71.4 % 66.2 % 59.0 % 67.3 % 60.0 % 74.3 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank.

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:

% of Commercial (in millions) Amount Loans Solar Electric Power Generation $ 48.7 29 % Hotels (except Casino Hotels) and Motels 13.5 8 % Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings (except Miniwarehouses) 18.9 11 % Lessors of Residential Buildings and Dwellings 9.3 5 % Other Activities Related to Real Estate 7.6 4 % General Freight Trucking, Local 4.7 3 % Golf Courses and Country Clubs 4.4 3 % Lessors of Other Real Estate Property 6.3 4 % Child Day Care Services 3.7 2 % Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools 3.5 2 %

