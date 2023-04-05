Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Josh Meacham of West USA Realty, a realty company specializing in every facet of real estate, has now expanded his service area to Heber, Arizona, to assist homeowners in the vicinity hoping to sell their properties.

With over 17 years of experience as a practicing realtor and having closed over $51 million in sales over 2021- 2022, Josh Meacham uses his expertise in the Arizona real estate market and knowledge of the Heber local community to help sellers advantageously utilize key area information, the current cost of living projections, and economic prices and trends to successfully sell and list their homes.

Whether you are selling a modest, family, or luxury home, Josh Meacham has a proven framework: digital marketing + social media + email + proven real estate strategies and tactics to ensure that you will receive more eyes on your home and have the potential to sell your property 1.5x faster than with other Heber real estate agents.

Sell Your Property Faster and For More

According to a study conducted by the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), homes that are sold by real estate agents are selling faster and at higher prices than those that are FSBO (For Sale By Owner).

In 2022, by using his unique method of combining digital marketing, social media, email, and a selection of proven strategies and tactics, Josh Meacham helped over 30 owners from towns all over Arizona sell 6.2% faster using his proven framework, which includes:

Advanced Homebuyer Targeting

Rather than opting for more traditional methods, Josh Meacham will promote your home with social media ads, search, and email campaigns, along with utilizing premium syndication across thousands of websites.

This not only boosts your property’s exposure but drives more traffic to your home’s webpage, which can generate more potential buyers who may not have initially considered your property.

Making Your Home Remarkable

The first thing Josh Meacham asks his clients when they are interested in selling their properties is: “Is your home invisible or remarkable?”

What this means is, does your home remain memorable and stand out in a crowded market, or will potential buyers simply forget your home before moving on to the next property?

At https://heberazrealestateagents.com/, Josh Meacham shows that by using his local market knowledge, understanding of your community (along with what the area offers interested buyers), and effective online marketing can help your property stand out and get in front of more home buyers, thereby increasing your potential to sell.

Expert Negotiating

Josh Meacham has been working as an estate agent since 2006 and spends every day honing his method of selling homes at the best possible prices.

His experience means that he has mastered the craft and endeavors to lighten your stress by making the process of selling your home easy.

One of the most important ways to ensure you get the best price for your home is through the use of expert negotiating. Josh Meacham has thousands of hours of negotiating knowledge and working with buyers who are interested in the Heber, Arizona, property market.

Additionally, as Josh Meacham also works with clients who are interested in buying property (and not just sellers), he has the bonus benefit of understanding the requirements that need to be met on both sides, as well as the most effective way to ensure both parties receive a mutually advantageous price.

More information

To find out more about Josh Meacham, West USA Realty, and to read more about his proven home-selling framework, please visit his website at https://heberazrealestateagents.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/west-usa-realtor-josh-meacham-expands-service-area-to-assist-homeowners-in-heber-arizona/

