When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently returned to the spotlight, it wasn’t as the state’s top executive. Or a wealthy businessman. Or even as a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
The term-limited Republican was instead back on the court, guiding a high school team in the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament.
Compared to his everyday dealings as governor as well as owner of the posh Greenbrier Resort and more than 100 other businesses, it was a respite for th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Membership has its privileges for disgraced ex-Rep. George Santos - March 12, 2024
- US announces $100M for deployment of multinational force to violence-stricken Haiti - March 12, 2024
- Ex-Trump aide sued by Hunter Biden wants Biden-appointed judge off laptop case, fears ‘2020 all over again’ - March 12, 2024