When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently returned to the spotlight, it wasn’t as the state’s top executive. Or a wealthy businessman. Or even as a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

The term-limited Republican was instead back on the court, guiding a high school team in the quarterfinals of the state basketball tournament.

Compared to his everyday dealings as governor as well as owner of the posh Greenbrier Resort and more than 100 other businesses, it was a respite for th

[Read Full story at source]