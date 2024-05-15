West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice sailed to victory in the state’s Senate Republican primary on Tuesday evening, boosting the GOP’s already-high hopes of flipping the critical seat.
Justice had been the favorite to win ever since he entered the race last year.
He beat out a crowded primary field that included House Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W. Va., Justice’s leading opponent, who is a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.
Mooney had consistently sought to paint J
