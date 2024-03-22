CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a law Friday that supporters say promotes the free exchange of ideas in science classrooms, despite objections from opponents who said the vaguely worded measure could allow for the incursion of religion into public schools.
The legislation allows public school teachers to answer student questions “about scientific theories of how the universe and/or life came to exist.”
