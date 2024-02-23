West Virginia’s Republican-led House of Delegates approved a bill Thursday that would cut and gradually phase out the state income tax on Social Security benefits.
Eliminating the tax is a key priority for GOP Gov. Jim Justice, who announced it as part of his annual budget proposal during his final State of the State address last month.
In 2019, the Legislature passed a bill cutting the income tax on Social Security benefits for the state’s lowest earners — those mak
