West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a longtime political moderate, on Friday announced he is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent.
In a news release, Manchin, who is not running for re-election, said he switched his party affiliation at the West Virginia State Capitol.
“From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what’s best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics. Throughout my days in elec
