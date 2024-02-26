CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Married people in West Virginia could be charged with certain sexual assault acts against their spouses for the first time under a bill passed by West Virginia’s Republican-dominated Senate on Monday.

The bill, pushed by former prosecuting attorney Republican Sen. Ryan Weld of Brooke County, would remove marriage as a defense to first- and third-degree sexual assault. It now heads to the House for consideration.

WEST VIRGINIA GOP PROPOSES SLAPPIN

[Read Full story at source]