Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday did not rule out a potential run for governor of West Virginia after a report said Republicans were encouraging him to do it.
West Virginia MetroNews reported that a group of Republicans who oppose the GOP gubernatorial nominee, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, have urged Manchin to run for his old job as an independent. Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010 before West Virginians elected him to the U.S. Senate.
Asked about the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- In Georgia, fierce state Supreme Court race, Republican congressional primary top ballots - May 21, 2024
- West Virginia’s Manchin addresses report he’s being recruited to run for governor - May 21, 2024
- State Dept denies Iran’s rare request for US assistance after deadly helicopter crash: ‘Logistical reasons’ - May 21, 2024