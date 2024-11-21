DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) is pleased to announce that the company continues to increase its quarterly profit. Net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 465% to $71,060 when compared to a profit of $12,566 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Sales were $2,577,348 for this quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is 13.7% higher than $2,267,376 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.