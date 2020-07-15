Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

Breaking News
WEST BEND, Wis., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.3 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.0 million, or $1.56 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019.

Kirk Emerich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer stated, “The Bank is proud to have supported its business customers and its communities through participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) during the quarter.  We originated $73 million of PPP loans for over 500 companies during the quarter which supported the retention of over 7,000 jobs in our marketplace.”

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank.  The Company’s common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.  Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company’s operations and business environment.  The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE:  www.westburybankwi.com

Contact: Kirk Emerich – Executive Vice President and CFO
  Greg Remus – President and CEO
  262-335-6037

  At or For the Three Months Ended:
  June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019
Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands)
Total assets $ 905,170   $ 817,754   $ 833,328   $ 855,624   $ 845,986  
Loans receivable, net 680,130   642,790   663,265   646,062   656,598  
Allowance for loan losses 7,632   7,079   6,986   6,890   6,787  
Securities available for sale 91,598   87,088   100,296   102,448   97,598  
Total liabilities 827,847   737,936   748,798   773,179   765,947  
Deposits 787,825   706,889   720,060   728,696   722,480  
Stockholders’ equity 77,323   79,818   84,530   82,445   80,039  
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Non-performing assets to total assets 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 %
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.36 % 0.11 % 0.10 %
Total classified assets to total assets 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 86.55 % 84.69 % 76.84 % 986.48 % 976.59 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.02 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans – annualized % % (0.02 %) % %
           
Capital Ratios:          
Average equity to average assets 9.08 % 10.18 % 9.96 % 9.68 % 9.46 %
Equity to total assets at end of period 8.54 % 9.76 % 10.14 % 9.64 % 9.46 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.82 % 12.71 % 12.47 % 12.80 % 12.64 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.00 % 9.65 % 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.68 %
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 %

  Three Months Ended:   Nine Months Ended:
  June 30,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   June 30,
2020		   June 30,
2019
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,334     $ 8,082     $ 22,874     $ 24,270  
Interest expense 940     1,715     3,772     4,972  
Net interest income 6,394     6,367     19,102     19,298  
Provision for loan losses 551         701     750  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,843     6,367     18,401     18,548  
Service fees on deposit accounts 747     991     2,562     2,970  
Other non-interest income 1,183     755     2,793     1,508  
Total non-interest income 1,930     1,746     5,355     4,478  
               
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,051     3,179     9,418     9,333  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 606     632     1,809     1,616  
Data processing 758     780     2,342     2,288  
Other non-interest expense 1,076     1,018     2,829     2,894  
Total non-interest expense 5,491     5,609     16,398     16,131  
Income before income tax expense 2,282     2,504     7,358     6,895  
Income tax expense 633     693     2,074     1,887  
Net income $ 1,649     $ 1,811     $ 5,284     $ 5,008  
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 1.74     $ 1.56  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57     $ 0.56     $ 1.69     $ 1.51  

  For the Three Months Ended:
  June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019
Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income $ 7,334   $ 7,692   $ 7,848   $ 8,107   $ 8,082  
Interest expense 940   1,303   1,529   1,722   1,715  
Net interest income 6,394   6,389   6,319   6,385   6,367  
Provision for loan losses 551   90   60   100    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,843   6,299   6,259   6,285   6,367  
Service fees on deposit accounts 747   847   967   1,051   991  
Other non-interest income 1,183   884   727   737   755  
Total non-interest income 1,930   1,731   1,694   1,788   1,746  
           
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,051   3,144   3,224   3,152   3,179  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 606   670   533   578   632  
Data processing 758   795   789   797   780  
Other non-interest expense 1,076   909   844   927   1,018  
Total non-interest expense 5,491   5,518   5,390   5,454   5,609  
Income before income tax expense 2,282   2,512   2,563   2,619   2,504  
Income tax expense 633   714   726   742   693  
Net income $ 1,649   $ 1,798   $ 1,837   $ 1,877   $ 1,811  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58   $ 0.58   $ 0.58   $ 0.59   $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57   $ 0.56   $ 0.56   $ 0.57   $ 0.56  
           

  At or For the Three Months Ended:   At or For the Nine Months Ended:
  June 30,
2020		   June 30,
2019		   June 30,
2020		   June 30,
2019
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets 0.75 %   0.87 %   0.83 %   0.80 %
Return on average equity 8.22 %   9.18 %   8.50 %   8.59 %
Interest rate spread 3.06 %   3.19 %   3.14 %   3.21 %
Net interest margin 3.08 %   3.23 %   3.18 %   3.26 %
Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.49 %   2.69 %   2.57 %   2.58 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 104.18 %   105.67 %   105.57 %   105.83 %
               
Per Share and Stock Market Data:              
Net income per common share $ 0.58     $ 0.58     $ 1.74     $ 1.56  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,839,880     3,138,742     3,032,099     3,220,228  
Book value per share – excluding unallocated ESOP shares $ 28.25     $ 25.47     $ 28.25     $ 25.47  
Book value per share – including unallocated ESOP shares $ 26.93     $ 23.95     $ 26.93     $ 23.95  
Closing market price $ 19.25     $ 25.10     $ 19.25     $ 25.10  
Price to book ratio – excluding unallocated ESOP shares 68.14 %   98.55 %   68.14 %   98.55 %
Price to book ratio – including unallocated ESOP shares 71.48 %   104.80 %   71.48 %   104.80 %

 

