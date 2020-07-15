Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

WEST BEND, Wis., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.3 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.0 million, or $1.56 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019.

Kirk Emerich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer stated, “The Bank is proud to have supported its business customers and its communities through participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) during the quarter. We originated $73 million of PPP loans for over 500 companies during the quarter which supported the retention of over 7,000 jobs in our marketplace.”

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company’s common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure .

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank serving communities in Washington, Waukesha and Dane Counties through its eight full service offices and one loan production office providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company’s operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact: Kirk Emerich – Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Remus – President and CEO 262-335-6037

At or For the Three Months Ended: June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 905,170 $ 817,754 $ 833,328 $ 855,624 $ 845,986 Loans receivable, net 680,130 642,790 663,265 646,062 656,598 Allowance for loan losses 7,632 7,079 6,986 6,890 6,787 Securities available for sale 91,598 87,088 100,296 102,448 97,598 Total liabilities 827,847 737,936 748,798 773,179 765,947 Deposits 787,825 706,889 720,060 728,696 722,480 Stockholders’ equity 77,323 79,818 84,530 82,445 80,039 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.09 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.36 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Total classified assets to total assets 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.10 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 86.55 % 84.69 % 76.84 % 986.48 % 976.59 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans – annualized — % — % (0.02 %) — % — % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 9.08 % 10.18 % 9.96 % 9.68 % 9.46 % Equity to total assets at end of period 8.54 % 9.76 % 10.14 % 9.64 % 9.46 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.82 % 12.71 % 12.47 % 12.80 % 12.64 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.00 % 9.65 % 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.68 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 % 11.80 % 11.66 %

Three Months Ended: Nine Months Ended: June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,334 $ 8,082 $ 22,874 $ 24,270 Interest expense 940 1,715 3,772 4,972 Net interest income 6,394 6,367 19,102 19,298 Provision for loan losses 551 — 701 750 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,843 6,367 18,401 18,548 Service fees on deposit accounts 747 991 2,562 2,970 Other non-interest income 1,183 755 2,793 1,508 Total non-interest income 1,930 1,746 5,355 4,478 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,051 3,179 9,418 9,333 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 606 632 1,809 1,616 Data processing 758 780 2,342 2,288 Other non-interest expense 1,076 1,018 2,829 2,894 Total non-interest expense 5,491 5,609 16,398 16,131 Income before income tax expense 2,282 2,504 7,358 6,895 Income tax expense 633 693 2,074 1,887 Net income $ 1,649 $ 1,811 $ 5,284 $ 5,008 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 1.74 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 1.69 $ 1.51

For the Three Months Ended: June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,334 $ 7,692 $ 7,848 $ 8,107 $ 8,082 Interest expense 940 1,303 1,529 1,722 1,715 Net interest income 6,394 6,389 6,319 6,385 6,367 Provision for loan losses 551 90 60 100 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,843 6,299 6,259 6,285 6,367 Service fees on deposit accounts 747 847 967 1,051 991 Other non-interest income 1,183 884 727 737 755 Total non-interest income 1,930 1,731 1,694 1,788 1,746 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,051 3,144 3,224 3,152 3,179 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 606 670 533 578 632 Data processing 758 795 789 797 780 Other non-interest expense 1,076 909 844 927 1,018 Total non-interest expense 5,491 5,518 5,390 5,454 5,609 Income before income tax expense 2,282 2,512 2,563 2,619 2,504 Income tax expense 633 714 726 742 693 Net income $ 1,649 $ 1,798 $ 1,837 $ 1,877 $ 1,811 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 0.57 $ 0.56