Westchester County Bar Association Announces Candidate Ratings for Hon. Christi Acker and Linda Murray for Supreme Court, Ninth Judicial District

White Plains, NY , Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – The Westchester County Bar Association (“WCBA”) has announced its candidate rankings in connection with the November 7, 2017 general election for various judicial offices.

“Every year, the WCBA’s Judiciary Committee meets prior to each annual election to interview candidates who have completed an extensive questionnaire. We review the qualifications of these candidates, as well as state records concerning ethics and judicial conduct,” said Donald K. Sandford, Esq., Chair of the WCBA’s Judiciary Committee. “We conduct these ratings annually as a service to our members and the general public.”

Judge Christi Acker, a candidate for Supreme Court in the 9th Judicial District, received a “Well Qualified” rating. The Westchester County Bar Association considers a candidate as well qualified when they have “significant qualifications for the judicial bench he/she is seeking.”

The Westchester County Bar Association rated Judge Ackers opponent, Linda Murray, as “Meets Minimum Requirements”, meaning that the candidate “has no significant negative impediment but lacks some important qualification for the judicial bench that he/she is seeking.”

This is the sixth board to grant Judge Acker a “Well Qualified” or “Highly Qualified” rating. In addition to the Westchester County Bar Association, the New York State Independent Judicial Election Qualification Commission, the Dutchess County Bar Association, the Orange County Bar Association, the Women’s Bar Association of Orange & Sullivan Counties, and the Westchester Women’s Bar Association all rated Judge Acker as “Well Qualified” or “Highly Qualified”.

The WCBA’s press release can be viewed in its entirety at: https://www.facebook.com/WestchesterCBar/photos/a.469654222412.253019.96712247412/10154840755382413/?type=3&theater

For more information about Hon. Christi Acker, please visit: