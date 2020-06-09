Westell to Host Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on June 18, 2020

Breaking News
AURORA, Ill., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, announced today that it will host its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Westell will release its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after the market close.

Participants can register online in advance of the conference call by going to conferenceplus.com/westell. After registering, participants receive dial-in numbers, a passcode and a registration ID that is used to uniquely identify their presence and automatically join them into the audio conference. Participants may also register by telephone on the day of the conference call by calling (888) 771-4350 no later than 8:15 a.m. Central Time (9:15 a.m. Eastern Time) and providing the operator confirmation number 49697163.

Westell’s news release regarding earnings and related information that may be discussed on the earnings conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Westell’s website: westell.com/about-us/investor-relations. A digital recording of the entire conference will be available for replay on Westell’s website by approximately 11 a.m. Central Time following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Westell Technologies
Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company’s comprehensive set of products and solutions enables service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit westell.com.

Westell Contact
Tim Duitsman
President and CEO
Westell Technologies
630-898-2500
[email protected]

