Supreme court grants woman’s urgent application, but a new order will be required to use sperm for fertilisationA 62-year-old woman has been given permission by the Western Australian supreme court to remove sperm from her dead husband for possible use in posthumous fertilisation.The woman made an urgent court application after the death of her 61-year-old husband late last year. Continue reading…

