Breaking News
Home / Top News / Western Forest Products to Acquire Processing and Distribution Centre in Arlington, Washington

Western Forest Products to Acquire Processing and Distribution Centre in Arlington, Washington

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 27 mins ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Hampton Lumber Mills-Washington, Inc. (“Hampton”) to acquire Hampton’s lumber processing and distribution centre in Arlington, Washington. The purchase price of the transaction is approximately USD $9 million and is anticipated to close in January 2018.

“This acquisition is a natural fit for Western as it allows us to increase the production of targeted, finished products while also providing a centralized warehousing and distribution centre to more effectively service our selected U.S. customers,” said Don Demens, President and CEO of Western. “This asset in Washington State also strengthens our global competitiveness by positioning Western to mitigate the damaging effects of duties on our products destined for the U.S. market.”

The site is ideally suited for Western’s central distribution needs with direct rail service and close proximity to the Company’s major U.S. markets.

About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and one remanufacturing plant. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western’s operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.

Media Inquiries:
Babita Khunkhun
Senior Director, Communications
(604) 220-4923

Investor Inquiries:
Stephen Williams
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

Forward Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated timing and benefits of the transaction between the Company and Hampton Lumber. Although such statements reflect management’s current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will occur or that the anticipated strategic benefits will be realized in their entirety, in part or at all.  Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including the factors discussed in the company’s annual information form, which is available on the Company’s website at www.westernforest.com. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us and refer only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.