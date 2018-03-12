Western Resources Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Resources Corp. (TSX:WRX) (FSE:WR0) (“Western” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held March 9, 2018. The approved items include:

The reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6; The election of James Moore, Bill Xue, Geoffrey Chang, Xia Qinglong, Wang Yinping and Jennifer Fang to the Board. Of the approximately 58.96 million shares voted at the meeting by ballot and by proxy, the approximate number of those votes “For” each director, and the approximate percentage of the total votes cast, are as follows: James Moore (58.09 million votes / 98.53%), Bill Xue (57.10 million / 98.55%), Geffrey Chang

(58.08 million / 98.52%), Xia Qinglong (58.11 million / 98.57%), Wang Yinping (58.11 million / 98.57%), and Jennifer Fang (58.12 million / 98.59%); Approval of the Company’s 2018 Incentive Stock Option Plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“James Moore”

James Moore

Chairman

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Jerry Zhang, Corporate Secretary, at 778-945-2957.