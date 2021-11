Western Sierra Resource Corporation Announces Initial Income of $1.2 Million From Water Assets

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (OTC: WSRC) is pleased to confirm the filing of Company’s September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report reflecting income from water assets utilization fees in the amount of $1,202,800 and total assets of $50.1 million. The Company filed a copy of the completed 2019 and 2020 Audits on OTC Markets concurrent with its October 27, 2021 press release.

Income from other WSRC natural resource projects will be announced as subsequent quarterly reports are completed. The Company continues to position itself as a multi-dimensional natural resource, renewable resource, and energy / energy conservation enterprise and is investing the necessary time, diligence, and capital to achieve sustainable growth by meeting individual project revenue objectives to the benefit of our shareholders. Revenues will be realized through concentrated effort in the following Project areas:

Natural Resource Development: Enhanced (Proprietary and Eco-Sensitive) Microscopic Recovery of Precious Metals as a hedge against currency fluctuation/devaluation. (Sage Hen Mine, Nevada) Precious Metals . According to Fortune Business Insights , the global precious metals market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 403.08 billion by 2028 from USD 275.40 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.6% between 2021 to 2028.

. According to , the global precious metals market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 403.08 billion by 2028 from USD 275.40 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.6% between 2021 to 2028. Natural Resource Development: Water and Infrastructure for beneficial use in cultivation of industrial hemp for processing and subsequent manufacture of “green” carbon sequestering construction products to build affordable homes in collaboration with Global Hemp Group. (Hayden, Colorado). Industrial Hemp. According to Markets and Markets , the market for industrial hemp is currently valued at $4.6 billion and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 34% from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025.

According to the market for industrial hemp is currently valued at $4.6 billion and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 34% from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025. Natural Resource Development: Helium exploration and production to address unmet demand in myriad technological applications. (NM, CO, AZ, NV). Helium. According to Verified Market Research the Helium Gas Market size was valued at USD 21.04 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 30.80 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) rate of 4.90% from 2021 to 2028

Energy Conservation and Power Generation Technologies: On-going R&D, patent, and implementation of environmentally conscious innovations for energy/cost saving Heating/Cooling (HVAC), Refrigeration, and Air Purification systems; Long-life Energy Storage Systems; Low (and no) emission motors, engines, generators, and turbine technologies for both stationary and mobile powertrain applications; and Air-Water Generation (AWG) systems for domestic supply and food production—to name a few. Several potentially lucrative contracts are currently under negotiation for large-scale production. (Escondido, CA, St. George, UT) Renewable/Green Energy. According to Allied Market Research the global renewable energy market was valued at $881.7billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,977.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

About Western Sierra Resource Corporation:

Founded in 1907, Western Sierra Resource Corporation (a Utah corporation), has a 114-year history as a gold and silver mining company with projects in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Mexico. WSRC currently owns six precious metal reserves in Arizona. In 2014 the Company broadened its vision to include natural (and renewable) resources with its acquisition of water rights and associated infrastructure assets in Colorado for purposes of irrigating and cultivating industrial hemp; processing hemp for manufacture of various building products; and for construction of affordable homes utilizing hemp-based materials—among other beneficial uses. Commercial, Industrial, and Agricultural land for these purposes has been recently acquired (closed as of 06.15.21) at a price of $1,400,000, with an additional 830 acres of agricultural and residential land also under non-refundable “hard” earnest money purchase contract. WSRC’s intent is to become a broad-based resource company with high value and high-income generating assets including precious metals, real estate, water, agriculture, helium, and “green” technologies.

WSRC is not a subsidiary of any other company. WSRC and Global Hemp Group Inc. (GHG) have formed an association through a swap of Preferred Stock to utilize WSRC’s $40+ million in Water and Infrastructure Assets and GHG’s extensive experience with industrial hemp (and financial resources) in a collaborative effort to develop a Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (“HAIZ”) in Northwest Colorado.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance. or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Western Sierra Resource Corporation

westernsierraresource.com

