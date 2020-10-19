WESTFIELD “TURNS ON” LARGE SOLAR POWER PROJECTS AT SHOPPING CENTERS ACROSS THE U.S.

As part of its groundbreaking “Better Places 2030” strategy to reduce carbon emissions 50% by the year 2030, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) now generates clean, renewable energy at seven of its Westfield shopping centers in the U.S.

Solar panel installations at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, CA.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westfield Valley Fair in Silicon Valley, Westfield UTC in San Diego and Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ are not just some of the most innovative and productive shopping centers in the United States; they are now among the country’s most environmentally-conscious retail destinations as well. The shopping centers’ parent company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), announced today that it completed installation of, and started generating power from, new solar panel arrays at the centers – providing clean, green energy to each destination and their respective communities.

“Our solar panel arrays are a demonstration of URW’s abiding commitment to the communities we serve and to protecting our environment for future generations—while also constituting a clear competitive factor for our own success,” said Paul Kurzawa, U.S. EVP Operations for URW.

With nearly 3,800 new solar panels installed in partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric, Valley Fair’s solar power system now encompasses 8,018 total panels in all, boasting a capacity of over 2.5 megawatts (MW) and can generate almost 3.9 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy each year. At UTC, more than 2,800 new solar panels were installed together with San Diego Gas and Electric, bringing the center’s solar power system to 3,513 total panels in all, with a capacity of approximately 1.2 megawatts (MW) and can generate over 1.9 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy annually. Garden State Plaza’s solar power system – installed in partnership with Public Service Enterprise Group (PSE&G) – now includes 3,510 panels with a total capacity of over 1.3 megawatts (MW) and can generate more than 1.7 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy yearly.

URW now powers seven of its shopping centers with solar energy in the U.S including at Westfield Topanga & The Village in Los Angeles, where the 2018 completion of a groundbreaking 15,000-solar-panel array boasting a total capacity of over 4 megawatts (MW) made it the largest at any retail destination in California.

Across the U.S., URW’s solar panel arrays now comprise a total capacity of over 10.6 megawatts (MW) and can generate 16.7 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean, renewable energy. In addition, URW’s solar panels in the country are projected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by approximately 11,800 metric tons each year, equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gases absorbed by nearly 15,400 acres of tree-packed forests.

In line with its wider carbon-reduction strategy, URW is also focused on providing a diverse suite of other sustainable solutions throughout its U.S. portfolio, including waste management, water conservation, and LED lighting systems. The company’s LED retrofit projects in the U.S., for example, save nearly 40,000 MWh of energy annually.

Also forming part of URW’s sustainability strategy is the integration of smart transportation infrastructure into its shopping centers, including public transportation connectivity, short distance carpooling programs, and electrical vehicle (EV) charging spaces. Current public transportation projects include those connecting Westfield UTC to downtown San Diego via the Mid-Coast Trolley (by 2021) and Westfield Century City to much of the rest of Los Angeles via the new Purple Line subway (by 2024). Meanwhile, upcoming development projects at Westfield Garden State Plaza, Westfield Montgomery (Bethesda, Maryland) and at Promenade (Los Angeles) will create fully integrated cityscapes allowing community residents to live, work, shop, dine, get fit and stay healthy within one local neighborhood and avoid long commutes and driving distances.

More broadly, URW’s global environmental sustainability initiative, “Better Places 2030”, commits the company to achieve a 50% reduction of its carbon emissions by the year 2030 globally, marking the first time a listed retail real estate company has launched a strategy of this scope and scale. The commitment includes direct emissions, indirect emissions generated from construction, tenant energy consumption and other property operations, as well as employee and visitor transportation.

Recently, URW was one of only four organizations nationwide to receive the Excellence in Green Power Use Award, given to EPA Green Power Partners demonstrating leadership in procuring green power from a utility green power product, a power purchase agreement, or a renewable energy certificate (REC) product. URW has purchased 124,000 MWh of clean energy in the form of renewable energy certificates (RECs) to address 50% of emissions from its U.S. assets in 2020. More than 54% of the company’s U.S. malls’ energy use is now emission-free due to the strategic deployment of on-site solar, purchase of RECs and green power.

For more information about URW’s “Better Places 2030” initiative and global CSR strategy, please visit: https://www.urw.com/csr.

Attachment

Westfield Sustainability

CONTACT: Robyn Cottelli Westfield US 212-822-1118 [email protected]